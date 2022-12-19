Jayco Recalls Seneca XT Over Faulty Windshield Wipers, Entegra Accolade XT Also Recalled

Back in April 2022, the Ford Motor Company called back no fewer than 652,996 trucks and truck-based sport utilities over a concern with the windshield wiper arms. The Dearborn-based automaker became aware of said issue in August 2021 following reports of stripped wiper arm splines.
The chronology of the defect filed with the federal watchdog explains that Ford started to monitor field data as a result of the aforementioned reports. A handful of wiper arms were promptly sent to the supplier for analysis. Mexico-based Trico Componentes SA de CV found an out-of-specification spline casting tooth height. Further investigation concluded badly for the supplier, which didn’t measure the tooth head casting correctly for the Expedition, Navigator, F-150, and heavier-duty pickups.
The Critical Concern Review Group within the Ford Motor Company didn’t issue a recall, but continued to monitor field reports. Come December 2021, the safety boffins observed an increase in the rate of reports, coinciding with cold weather usage. As a result, further investigation was ordered by the suits in Dearborn. The following month, Ford remembered that certain vehicle lines use wiper motors with different maximum torque ratings. The 2020 model year F-150, for example, features a higher-torque wiper motor that takes up to 72 Nm (53.1 pound-feet). By comparison, the 2021 model year F-150’s wiper motor is designed for 46 Nm (33.9 pound-feet).
Ford is aware of more than 257 reports of inoperative or detached windshield wiper arms on the 2020 to 2021 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, more than 380 on the 2020 to 2022 Super Duty, 76 on the 2020 model year F-150, and 41 on the 2021 model year F-150 built with an alternative higher-torque wiper motor due to the worldwide chip shortage.
Better late than never, American recreational vehicle manufacturer Jayco discovered that certain motorhomes are based on the F-550 recalled by the Ford Motor Company. The Indiana-based company is aware of 37 motorhomes potentially affected by the concern described earlier, split between the 2023 model year Jayco Seneca XT and Entegra Accolade XT.
These leviathans were produced in the period between August 31st, 2022 and November 30th, 2022. Suspect wiper arm assemblies are listed in the document attached below with no fewer than four part numbers. ML34-17527-AB and FL34-17527-AA are for the driver side, whereas ML34-17526-AB and FL34-17526-AB are for the passenger side of the vehicle.
The Corrective and Preventive Action Committee within Jayco reviewed the Ford Motor Company’s recall information on December 7th, 2022, then immediately escalated this concern to the Safety Steering Committee. As expected, the remedy comes in the guise of wiper arms produced with the right splines. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive Jayco- or Entegra-branded envelopes by first-class mail on or before January 20th.
To whom it may concern, the F-550-based 2023 model year Jayco Seneca XT currently retails from a whopping $298,125 before options and taxes.
