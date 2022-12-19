Chevrolet Recalls Malibu Sedan Over Improperly Welded Front Impact Bar

On August 3rd, a factory worker discovered a rather worrying issue with a Chevrolet Malibu. The production operator found that a section of the motor rail was missing while installing parts on said vehicle. The subsequent investigation concluded that the front rail outer panel was cut 10 millimeters (make that 0.4 inches) too short of its intended design, resulting in an incomplete weld to the front right side of the impact bar.
Despite the severity of this problem, General Motors didn’t address it proactively, as you would expect of a concern that relates to driver and passenger safety. A quality engineer forced the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit to take action by submitting a report on August 11th.
Said engineer submitted the report via the Speak Up For Safety program, created in 2014 following the ignition switch issue that resulted in 124 deaths. “GM must embrace a culture where safety and quality come first,” big kahuna Mary Barra said at the time. “GM employees should raise safety concerns quickly and forcefully, and be recognized for doing so.”
Just like that, General Motors promptly contacted the factory and supplier to pinpoint the suspect period and contain suspect vehicles. No fewer than 1,875 vehicles were contained, and none had an incomplete weld. A formal investigation was opened on September 20th, analyzing the potential effects of this condition on crash sensing and occupant safety.
Even though no field incidents have been connected to this concern, the Safety Field Action Decision Authority couldn’t weasel its way out of a recall. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the right- and left-hand side of the Malibu’s motor rail for an incomplete weld. In case of an incomplete weld, the vehicle will be repurchased by the Golden Bowtie.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that the supplier began containment efforts on August 3rd. Through August 17th, Missouri-based Dieomatic Incorporated conducted inspections at the beginning and end of the line to ensure the front frame rail was properly manufactured as per General Motors’ intended design.
On August 17th, the supplier repaired a few part presence sensors on the tooling press for their in-process station to prevent sheet metal blanks from being improperly loaded into the die. No fewer than 2,108 vehicles produced for the 2022 and 2023 model years are called back, of which 1 percent are believed to exhibit the issue. Owners can expect to receive Chevrolet-branded envelopes by first-class mail no later than February 6th.
