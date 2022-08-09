2023 Chevrolet Malibu Gets Three New Exterior Colors, Not Much Else

More on this:

1 Maybe GM Design Should Have Allowed the 2023 Colorado Trail Boss to Look Like This

2 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sleeping in a Tight Spot Wants Everybody to Look in the Trunk

3 This 1960 Chevy Impala Claims You Totally Shouldn’t Judge a Book by Its Cover

4 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible Flexes Z51 Muscles on the Used-Car Market

5 Tuned Toyota GR Supras Drag Corvettes and Vintage Chevy Malibu, Eat Them Alive