Porsche Recalls Taycan Over Loose Retaining Rings, Audi e-tron GT Also Recalled

The Volkswagen Group’s quality control isn’t up there with the likes of Toyota, but on this occasion, the German automaker was let down by a certain supplier. More specifically, the company that produces the front pneumatic spring struts of the Porsche Taycan and its Audi-badged twin.
Both premium-oriented brands were informed of an issue with said component in November 2022 following a rising number of dislodged struts. The subsequent investigation revealed “a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier” of Vibracoustic GmbH & Co KG. The root cause is a notch at the top of part of the air suspension strut, which may not have been manufactured according to the Volkswagen Group’s specifications.
Said notch causes the retaining ring to become loose, resulting in air loss and a dislodged strut. Both outcomes also come with a warning message in the digital instrument panel, indicating an air suspension malfunction.
Porsche recalls 28 potentially affected vehicles. Their build dates range from July 27th, 2021, to November 12th, 2021. The affected population is split between the 2021 model year Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo S, Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo.
Audi, on the other hand, is aware of 96 potentially affected vehicles. Audi’s population is made up of 2022 models produced between September 1st, 2021, and September 15th, 2021. The part numbers of the front spring struts are listed by Porsche as 9J1616037 D and 9J1616038 D.
The Volkswagen Group notes that “only a very limited amount of parts were affected by the manufacturing deviation before it was detected.” The aforementioned supplier has also implemented a number of process improvements to avoid similar issues in the future. Porsche will inform U.S. retailers of this recall on December 22nd, whereas Audi plans to do it on February 10th. Customers can expect to receive Porsche- or Audi-branded envelopes by first-class mail on February 10th next year as well.
