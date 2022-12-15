Audi Recalls A3, S3, RS 3 Over Missing Safety Certification Label

On September 23rd, the Volkswagen Group discovered an error with the B-pillar safety certification label on a vehicle in transit. An investigation followed suit, and the German automaker issued a stop-delivery order as well for Audi A3, S3, and RS 3 cars in transit or at the Ingolstadt factory.
The next month, the information for the safety certification label was corrected and vehicles in control of the company received new labels. The concern was then escalated to the Audi Product Safety Committee, which verified how many vehicles with bad labels were delivered to customers.
Come November, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration performed a compliance test, indicating missing weight values on said labels. Missing weight information is a noncompliance with 49 CFR Part 567, first issued in April 1971 and last amended in March 2022. The safety certification label in question bears part number 8K0 010 559.
Volkswagen Group of America ultimately identified 297 vehicles that require new labels, all of them produced for the 2023 model year. The subject population kicks off with 63 units of the A3 Sedan produced between June 15th, 2022 and September 19th, 2022. The S3 Sedan numbers 75 examples, and the RS 3 Sedan completes the list with 159 examples.
Authorized retailers will be informed of this campaign on February 3rd, the day when owners can expect Audi-branded envelopes to arrive by first-class mail. Vehicles produced after September 19th feature proper labels.
Currently priced at $35,400 sans destination charge, the A3 comes standard with front-wheel drive, an S tronic seven-speed transmission, and a 201-horsepower 2.0L turbo four-cylinder mill. The $46,800 S3 Sedan levels up to quattro all-wheel drive and 306 horsepower from the same displacement, enabling a top speed of 155 miles per hour (circa 250 kph).
The RS 3 Sedan is the most expensive of the bunch at $60,900 excluding freight because this is the only member of the A3 family to feature an inline-five turbo engine. It produces 401 ponies and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).
