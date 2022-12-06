Video: Audi Q5 Puts the 'Sport' in Sportback, Impresses During Moose Test

After a few disappointing rounds of testing, which revealed multiple flaws with some big names within the industry, Km77.com is back with the infamous moose test, and a new contender: the Audi Q5 Sportback.
This is the 45 TFSI version of the premium compact crossover that targets those favoring style over substance, as it is less practical yet more expensive than the normal Q5. It uses a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid with 265 ps (261 hp / 195 kW) and it features lots of optional extras.
For one, the air suspension is on deck here, making it more comfortable but also heavier compared to the lesser variants. It rides on the 20-inch wheels, which also cost more, wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Verde tires that measure 255/40, and despite packing more gear, it managed to pass the moose test with flying colors.
Not knowing what to expect, the driver’s first attempt was at 75 kph (47 mph). Since it didn’t hit any cones, he increased the speed, and recorded the best attempt at 79 kph (49 mph), 2 kph (1.2 mph) over the minimum norm under the Spanish YouTube channel’s regulations. At 80 kph (50 mph), it knocked a cone and touched more of them at 81 kph (50.3 mph), but even so, they noted that the car feels very stable, and is highly controllable.
To better put those numbers into perspective, we will remind you that the latest-gen BMW M4 Coupe, for one, failed the moose test, having completed the evasive maneuver at 76 kph (47 mph). The new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class did it at 73 kph (45 mph), and the Audi RS 3 Sportback at 75 kph (47 mph).
In the slalom test, the Q5 Sportback completed the course in 24.5 seconds, which made it a hair slower than the Volvo C40 Recharge. The time is comparable to the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz EQS.
