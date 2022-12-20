Stylish Bedroom-Loft Tiny House Proves That Luxury Comes in Small Doses

If you want to experience an entirely new way of living, and take a break from the contemporary creature comforts that keep us hooked, there are plenty of rustic and off-grid choices when it comes to glamping. But some folks can’t give up their need for comfort and style so easily. That’s what tiny houses such as this one were made for.
Miniature versions of opulent, farmhouse-style dwellings – you either love them or hate them. “Hate” might be a strong word, but some people feel that these types of homes on wheels are in contradiction with the tiny living philosophy itself. They seem to limit it to the idea of transferring all the elements of conventional living into a smaller space, rather than coming up with innovative concepts and solutions that break with the past.
However, people on either side must admit that tiny versions of luxury houses are at least esthetically impressive. This particular one calls itself a cabin, and does sport a rustic-inspired, wooden exterior in natural colors. But don’t let that fool you. Inside, it’s all about contemporary style, modern appliances, and a conventional layout.
Can’t give up the “traditional” evenings on the sofa, watching TV? No worries, there’s a big, comfy couch waiting inside. The living area isn’t too big, but enough for two guests to spend cozy evenings together.
Moving on, the kitchen is sure to catch your eye. Not only is it cleverly integrated into the limited space available, but also looks remarkably stylish thanks to the white and natural wood color palette, highlighted by a statement silver backsplash. It’s packed with modern appliances and all the cooking basics, including a coffee maker, while the well-placed cabinets provide extra storage. Unlike some tiny homes that are meant for glamping, this cabin’s kitchen really feels like home.
Right at the end, guests can find the compact, but also very stylish bathroom. Not only does it boast a modern shower cabin and elegant vanity, but it even integrates some extra space for a washer/dryer unit and a tiny closet. Again, this is a rare luxury for mobile homes that aren’t meant for full-time living.
The loft bedroom is a standard one for tiny homes since that’s not really much you can do with that limited space. A generous bed takes up most of it, while large windows keep the room bright and airy.
Last but not least, a feature worth mentioning is the solid staircase leading to the loft. It’s another element that reminds us of conventional houses, and it’s definitely a perk in terms of comfort and easy access.
To learn more about the glamping treats that come with this tiny cabin, visit Sydney’s listing on Airbnb.
