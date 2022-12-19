Compact 2023 Thor Scope Camper Van Is Perfect for Solo Adventures

If you’re planning to go away for a weekend, the new Scope 18M from Thor Motor Coach might be exactly what you need. This camper van is great for solo travelers since it’s easy to drive and park. And even if it’s not super spacious, it still manages to pack all the necessities. The RV has a living room that converts into a bedroom, a well-equipped kitchen, and a rear wet bath.
The 2023 Thor Scope is built on a RAM ProMaster 1500XT platform. Under the hood, it has a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine capable of delivering 276 HP and 250 lb-ft (339 Nm) of torque. This Class B motorhome is available in three different floor plans, which are designed to maximize the available space.
Since the RV has no slide-outs, Thor incorporated several smart design solutions to allow travelers to camp in comfort. We’re going to take a look at the 18M model, which features a rear wet bath and a nice multi-use living area. The camper measures 17.1 ft (5.2 meters) in length, and it’s 6.9-ft-wide (2.1-meter-wide).
It’s a compact motorhome, but it has all the necessary amenities. Thor says that it can actually accommodate two people since it comes with a versatile living room that converts into a bedroom. This area is positioned at the front, and it features a couch that turns into a bed. It’s a compact sleeping space, but it does the job.
The living room also has a table that swivels, which can be used as a dining table or as a little workspace. This area includes three cabinets as well, and it even has two pull-out drawers that can be found next to the entryway.
The kitchen in this motorhome is small, but it’s equipped with all the necessities. It has a two-burner propane cooktop, a mini fridge, a microwave, and a sink. It also comes with a pull-out counter extension that increases the available pace. The kitchen features four drawers, a cabinet, and a little pantry as well.
As I’ve already mentioned, at the rear is the bathroom. For a camper van, this wet bath is actually pretty large. It doesn’t feel cramped at all, and it includes a big closet for clothes, a medicine cabinet, a shower, and a cassette toilet.
On the outside, the RV is quite simple. But it does have an optional bike rack mounted on the rear door. This is a great feature for outdoor enthusiasts since they put two adult bikes on the rack. It’s also nice that travelers can fold it up whenever they’re not using it.
Those who want to spend their day at the campsite can connect a grill to the external LP connection and prepare an amazing camping feast. They can also relax outside, underneath the 10-ft (3-meter) electric awning. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews recently offered a full tour of the 2023 Thor Scope 18M. You can watch the video down below to see what this RV has in store.
