Recently Renovated 1987 Fleetwood Camper Boasts Two Bedrooms and a Functional Kitchen

It is always stressful to search for the right accommodation when traveling. Is it within a good distance from all the tourist attractions? Will it look like in the pictures? These questions can be left behind when you own a camper that you can easily attach to your vehicle.
Such is this recently renovated 1987 Fleetwood camper measuring 15 ft (4.6 m) in length and 7.8 ft (2.4 m) in width for a total of 105sq ft (9.7sq m), which is enough for a getaway to the mountainside. The exterior got metal framing, while the interior features wood framing and laminate flooring. A canopy was also attached at the entrance, ensuring that the owner has a bit of shading to enjoy the hot summer days.

Stepping inside, we are greeted by an open-concept interior that is standard for a camper. It has a functional kitchen in a dark and bright color scheme with a small cooking space, a stainless-steel sink, a gas stove, an exhaust vent, and a dorm-size refrigerator. The camper also comes with a water connection.

On the other side, we find a dinette with a TV, a speaker system, two bench seats, and a table. The benches offer seating for up to four people. There is plenty of storage provided by the kitchen cabinets.

The camper is perfect for a family with a kid since it comes with a small kid’s bed and a main-level bedroom with a two-person bed for the parents. Both are placed on opposite sides of the motorhome allowing a bit of privacy.

This camper is up for sale in North Carolina and was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website for the price of $14,000 (€13,208), which can be negotiated. It comes with everything that is shown in the pictures, plus new interior wood paneling, insulation, and wiring. There's a caveat, though, as the seller says there is no bathroom inside the camper.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

