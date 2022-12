Recently Renovated 1987 Fleetwood Camper Boasts Two Bedrooms and a Functional Kitchen

Such is this recently renovated 1987 Fleetwood camper measuring 15 ft (4.6 m) in length and 7.8 ft (2.4 m) in width for a total of 105sq ft (9.7sq m), which is enough for a getaway to the mountainside. The exterior got metal framing, while the interior features wood framing and laminate flooring. A canopy was also attached at the entrance, ensuring that the owner has a bit of shading to enjoy the hot summer days.Stepping inside, we are greeted by an open-concept interior that is standard for a camper. It has a functional kitchen in a dark and bright color scheme with a small cooking space, a stainless-steel sink, a gas stove, an exhaust vent, and a dorm-size refrigerator. The camper also comes with a water connection.On the other side, we find a dinette with a TV, a speaker system, two bench seats, and a table. The benches offer seating for up to four people. There is plenty of storage provided by the kitchen cabinets. The camper is perfect for a family with a kid since it comes with a small kid’s bed and a main-level bedroom with a two-person bed for the parents. Both are placed on opposite sides of the motorhome allowing a bit of privacy.This camper is up for sale in North Carolina and was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website for the price of $14,000 (€13,208), which can be negotiated. It comes with everything that is shown in the pictures, plus new interior wood paneling, insulation, and wiring. There's a caveat, though, as the seller says there is no bathroom inside the camper.