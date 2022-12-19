Converted Sprinter Van Brings All the Comforts of Home on the Road

This Sprinter van conversion incorporates numerous smart design solutions that maximize the available space. It has a well-equipped kitchen, a living room that turns into a bedroom, a generous wet bath, and tons of storage space. It really comes with everything people need to camp and travel in comfort.
This is a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a 170-inch (432 cm) wheelbase. The conversion was completed by Sarah and Alex from Custom Crafted Vans. The couple sold their 1,500-sq-ft (139-sq-meter) home in 2017 in order to travel full-time in their self-converted Sprinter van. After two years of living in their little mobile home, they made the decision to settle down and help others turn their nomadic dreams into reality. So far, they have designed more than 20 camper vans with innovative layouts.
This is their 22nd custom van build, and it’s just as incredibleas their previous creations. It’s a modern beach house on wheels that fits inside all the comforts of home. The camper has a nice and spacious wet bath at the front, which includes a shower and a composting toilet. Next to it, you’ll find a full-size closet that can be used to store away clothes or other necessary items.
Then you have the kitchen, which features a generous countertop that allows travelers to prepare delicious meals. The kitchen comes with a large sink, a portable induction cooktop, and a small refrigerator. It also has several cabinets and drawers that provide ample storage.
The living room is positioned at the rear, and it feels bright and airy. It has a lagoon-style bamboo table that can function as a dining table or as a workspace. There are also two large couches. The living room turns into a bedroom since the couches can actually form an almost king-size bed. This area features numerous upper cabinets for storage. And if that’s not enough, at the rear, people can find a garage that can be accessed from the outside of the van.
The camper comes with 200 watts of solar, and it also carries 33 gallons (125 liters) of fresh water. Sara and Alex offered a full tour of their latest build on their YouTube channel. You can check out the video down below to see what this converted Sprinter van has to offer.
