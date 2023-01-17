Decade-Old Research Explorer Yacht Finds New Owner

At first glance, this rather small boat seems to have nothing in common with today’s giant, rugged explorer superyachts. However, it sports serious capabilities, in addition to a scientific DNA.
One of the greatest benefits of contemporary yacht building is that it allowed regular folks to almost become explorers, as long as they could afford to purchase and maintain a large vessel. Owners of explorer yachts can reach places that are inaccessible to regular motor yachts, and can enjoy their water toys in amazing, remote locations. It’s no wonder that these types of vessels became increasingly popular over the past years, and continue to do so – they offer the perfect mix of leisure and adventure.
However, superyachts are not the only way to embark upon a private ocean-going adventure. At just 79 feet (24 meters) Andross is nothing like those giant floating resorts, yet it’s an equally-interesting option for a passionate globetrotter. A smaller size comes with plenty of advantages, including smoother handling, less fuel consumption, and easier maintenance.
Built almost a decade ago by Aluship, Andross benefits from the acclaimed Vripack expertise for its design and engineering. Although it looks like an elegant family yacht, it’s actually a research vessel. That is why it was fitted with good-quality electronic equipment, including an advanced sonar system for navigation (Navy-grade) that enables ultra-deep underwater surveys.
It was also fitted with a powerful internal heating system, so that it can handle extensive trips in challenging regions with a cold climate. Despite its size, it has enough space to store two tenders, plus a crane to launch them. When cruising at just eight knots (9 mph/14.8 kph) it can easily cover more than 3,400 nautical miles (6,300 km).
This tiny explorer (and research vessel) has only been used privately throughout its entire life and has recently changed ownership for the second time in almost a decade. Its price was reportedly somewhere around $1.6 million. Apart from its rugged capabilities, the three-decker also offers the comfort of larger modern yachts, reflected in a harmonious, warm-toned interior style. Perfect for private cruises, Andross cannot accommodate more than four people on board. And, thanks to its size, it only requires a small two-people crew to handle it.
As a pocket explorer that doubles as a research vessel, it’s not surprising that it was built at the Poland-based Aluship. This shipyard is linked to one of the most interesting maritime projects in the last few years.
Back in 2019, Aluship Technology joined prestigious names such as IBM, the marine research organization ProMare, and the University of Plymouth, in the Mayflower project. The futuristic-looking Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS) completed its trailblazing unmanned journey from the UK to North America, last summer.
