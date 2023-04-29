This Off-Road Teardrop Is a Cigar Lounge on Wheels: Expands Into a Wicked Campsite

I'll be honest: I've always wondered when the classic teardrops we grew up with will embark upon their next stage in evolution. Well, we may have found it, and the future will be rugged by the looks of things.
Before you start searching this text for a phone number to the manufacturer of this amazingly showy machine, don't. Sadly, what we're looking at today is just a render and a concept for now. Still, once we've explored all that Turkey's Greyart Design has to offer, some outdoor lovers in the crowd will find a way to bring something like this to life. After all, the teardrop is the simplest travel trailer form, so how hard could it be? Well, let's take a look at this truly inspirational design and see what's going on.
When I first ran across this design, I couldn't help but notice the whole edgy and Overlanding or off-roading vehicle look. But this is a teardrop; what's Overlanding have to do with it? If you've also been seeing a recent wave of such styling, it's because there really is a wave going on, and it has been for a couple of years now. It also isn't slowing down in any way. Why such a boom in this style of camper? Simply because people want to explore more, ride deeper into the wilderness, and reach places we've typically been able to only with our trucks and 4x4s. In short, prepare to see a plethora of such campers in the following years, and this concept could be one of them.
Why? Simply because of who Greyart is and the type of work they do. In short, their main business is that of interior design and architecture. Yes, the machine before you has been brought to life by folks that don't necessarily have much to do with the RVing industry. But let's consider that a camper is basically a miniature living space on wheels. It makes sense for such a crew to dabble in designs like these. Heck, the result here is more than obvious. Greyart has clearly researched developing such a camper because everything in and on it has a purpose.
By now, I'm sure you've noticed that awesome platform you can attach to the galley. This, by far, has to be my favorite trick up this concept's sleeves. Why am I so crazy about this addition? Because once I've arrived at my campsite, prepped everything, and am ready to kick back, I can, on this platform. Soak up the sun with a gin and tonic in hand. Don't worry; I don't plan on driving for the next few days. But let's say that the weather takes a turn for the worst, and you're forced to flee your mobile lounge; no need to. With that additional blue tent cover, this platform becomes an outdoor bedroom. The best part is that the galley is within arm's length. Open bar, anyone?
Another design aspect this concept excels at is sleeping spaces. Aside from that rear room, the roof rack comes across as suitable for a roof-top tent, and then there's that interior living area. Class and comfort seem to be part of Greyart's portfolio because this thing comes across as looking like a cigar lounge, with leather seating/bedding, warm LED lighting, and wood-grain cabinetry. Even the pillows come across as looking like friggin art-deco. Come to think of it, it all looks a bit retro, and that's yet another styling wave that's spreading across the world. I love it!
But it's not necessarily perfect. I'd like to point out that the suspension system could be a bit beefier. This one just sits atop leaf springs. However, an independent system may prove handy if anyone wants to tackle uneven ground. We also don't know anything about an outdoor shower or where you can store a portable toilet.
Still, once you've thrown some solar panels on it, added a battery, BMS, and a few of the other gear I mentioned, we would be looking at a rather amazing teardrop camper, and one that is sure to start a rubber-necking session in whatever campground you pull into. Hell of a job Greyart, hell of a job!
For example, body shape isn't just about massive departure angles or clearance all around but also how it serves the user in a camping setting. Take a good look at the images in the gallery and notice how Greyart designed the galley. See how everything is angled toward the exterior, placing all the systems and utensils at your fingertips? Imagine accessing that galley while in the middle of nowhere. I can, and the results are relaxing fireside breakfasts and dinners. That large overhead storage system is also rather neat and more than fitting for your Tupperware and whatnot.
Besides that, there isn't much Greyart tells us about this bugger. There are no hints as to what materials are used to build this. But, if it ever makes it to assembly lines, steel, aluminum, fiberglass, and foam insulation will most likely be used. All these materials are within the range used to build such contraptions anyway, so this concept stands a solid chance of becoming a real toy.
