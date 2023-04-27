There's a New Name in the Truck Camper Game and They Mean Business

As you know, I like to keep an eye on the mobile living industry. Well, a recent name to pop up is Soaring Eagle Campers, and you need to know of their existence because they're taking an entirely different approach to building a truck camper.
Folks, you may find yourself combing the new or used car ads for a truck once we've explored all that Soaring Eagle Campers (SEC) has to offer. Why? Plenty of reasons, but first and foremost, SEC is hitting the truck camper market with nothing more than an all-aluminum habitat. In short, each of the three units we shed light upon today is built with nothing more than a lightweight and durable tubular aluminum framework. Beyond that, block foam insulation and a fiberglass exterior complete these puppies.
I mentioned there are three models in the current SEC lineup, and those units are the OV-X 5.5, the Adler 6.5, and the Adler 6.5XL. Just one thing to note: the OV-X will also be available as a 6.5 ft and 8.0 ft model.
Now, the current OV-X is nothing more than a truck-bed camper that fits most 5.5 ft and 6.5 ft beds, and, being the smallest of the bunch, it comes in with a weight of just 750 lbs (340 kg). That's it! All that's made possible by that aluminum frame I mentioned and a fiberglass exterior, but my favorite part of this contraption is the access point to the interior, a rear hatch that lifts. You just tuck yourself into your temporary abode.
The next contraption to come out off the SEC assembly lines is Adler 6.5. As you can expect, this unit is fit for trucks with 6.5 ft beds, but it even fits 5.5 ft spaces with the tailgate down. Here, we start working our way onto the bigger units SEC offers, as the Adler 6.5 weighs 850 lbs (386 kg). The difference here is that this camper is clearly larger than the OV-X, and so we find a few extra features in place as standard. The exterior includes diamond plate protection, manual lift jacks, and even solar prep, while entry into the space is done via a classic rear door.
Upon entering the Adler 6.5, we can see clear differences in comparison to the OV-X, mainly as an interior most of us are used to. A raised dinette sits in wait at the front of the Adler and even doubles as a bedroom come nighttime. At the entrance, countertops are in place for things like a cooktop or whatever you bring along. Storage bins are seen here too. Throw in a house battery, LED lights, and a few others, and that's it. The rest is in your hands and budget.
Furthermore, SEC also took the time to integrate space for things like a portable toilet, and if you're crafty with a toolbox, you might even be able to integrate an outdoor shower into this bugger. Plenty of countertop space and storage for your gear is also in place, and room for a microwave oven is available too. Windows all around will help you feel at one with the natural world outside your home. Options to turn this bugger into a rather equipped half-shell are also available and include things like solar power, more batteries, and a few others.
As for the question on everyone's minds, how much can we expect to pay for these puppies? All that depends on a few things, like the dealership you get your camper from and any other features in store. But SEC's Facebook website shows the XL going for around $21,500 (€19,500 at current exchange rates), and that's a solid bargain if you ask me. In my research, I found the standard 6.5 going for around $16,000 (€14,500) and the OV-X somewhere between the two, typically around the $18,000 (€16,300) range. I wonder why that is.
Nonetheless, I started this short article about how you need to keep an eye on this manufacturer and the gear they build. So, I'd like to ask, do you agree?
As for the interior, don't expect too much, but rather, a shell where you can bring your mobile living dreams to fruition. At the front of this pop-top habitat, a bedding space of 74 in (188 cm) by 78 in (198 cm) can take shape, spanning two-thirds of the interior. Throw in some LED lighting around the air vent above and some under-bed storage, and that's your standard OV-X. Options include a MaxxAir fan, 400 watts of solar panel power, a battery, and a few kitchen systems like a griddle or cooler. As the saying goes, "For everything else, there's Mastercard," so go nuts.
The final habitat in the SEC lineup is the Adler 6.5XL. In short, this is the largest of the three available units and comes in with a weight of 1,200 lbs (544 kg). But, all this weight is with purpose. For example, the XL includes a bunk bed, a modular dinette, and everything you could need to live a simple off-grid life. In short, it's the most equipped unit of the three we discussed today.
