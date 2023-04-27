Would You Buy This Deluxe Toyota Land Cruiser RV for $300,000?

When a limited-edition Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition goes for sale, looking like a full-blown mobile home, it's bound to attract some serious buyers. For an all-in-one vehicle literally capable of traveling all corners of the globe, this custom ride isn't a bad deal to consider. However, paying a staggering $300,000 for a Yoda could give any willing bidder cold feet, for now at least.
The 200 Series Heritage Edition isn't your typical 2021 Land Cruiser. Toyota only made 1,200 of these limited-production variants, which already had a starting price of $87,845. The list of numerous upgrades over the base version includes increased cargo capacity, optional three-row seating, special nameplate badges, and Heritage-themed BBS wheels. The beefy SUV is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine generating 381 horsepower, driving an 8-speed 4WD automatic transmission. Expedition 7 – a team that traveled all seven continents n old Land Cruisers – took the Heritage Edition variant to another level. To prepare their trusty Toyotas for their next long journey, the team brought their SUVs to German Land Cruiser RV conversion specialists at Maltec Leichbautechnologie.
The result is a unique Land Cruiser Heritage Edition the team dubbed the E7 200M series – a handful of customized units sporting numerous luxurious amenities. A total of seven of these Land Cruiser camper conversions were made. Two will be used for Expedition 7's adventures, while the five other examples will be auctioned. Each custom Land Cruiser RV comes with unique graphics pertaining to various continents worldwide; the one for sale here features a Europe motif. If you think the outside still looks tame for a modified Toyota SUV, wait until you see what's inside.
Unlike conventional RVs, the 2021 Land Cruiser was made to tackle various types of rugged terrain. Thanks to its built-in CRAWL control, MTS, and KDSS systems, this converted camper can drive through and over, encumbering surfaces like sand or dirt mounds, all while still having enough room for rear passengers to feel at home quite literally.
After the auction ended, numerous commenters expressed surprise over how 18 total bids produced such underwhelming results, with some believing the custom RV should've gone for much higher. One claiming to have interacted with the seller suggests that the modified Land Cruiser was expected to sell for around $300,000. Another user unearthed a new listing of the exact E7 200M camper, albeit now with a $275,000 price tag. In the separate listing, the seller claims the Europe-themed E7 is the first of the custom Land Cruiser campers to go on sale. It would also be the cheapest, considering each succeeding example will be priced higher than the last.
Living the (camper) life in a Land Cruiser
On the inside is where this RV-esque Land Cruiser comes to life, as it features various cabinet compartments and countertops, a thermally-insulated pop-up roof tent, and even a kitchenette. Its compact yet packed kitchen includes a portable stove, a hot water sink, titanium tableware, and a 35-liter fridge. External showers, roof-mounted solar panels, and storage lockers make up the rest of its cozy yet outdoorsy touches. Did we mention it still retains all of its off-road capabilities?
Although other SUV models might suffer from breakdowns on longer journeys, the Land Rover nameplate has been tried and tested to withstand such abuse. In fact, the Expedition 7 team even traveled over 58,000 miles in three years, driving nothing but a couple of old 78 series Land Cruisers throughout their lengthy globetrotting expeditions. The Land Cruiser E7 200M wasn't just meant to commemorate the team's achievement; it was also made to bring the technology of Toyota's dependable nameplate up to date. If a dated 70s Toyota survived such trips, then a newer 200 series equipped with sturdy, custom-built Kevlar carbon panels could undoubtedly do a better job in terms of reliability.
Right price at the wrong time
It's not every day that people find a customized Land Cruiser RV for sale that serves as both an all-terrain special-edition vehicle and a modernized mobile home. Sure, the reinforced camper can certainly go to hell and back for its next owner, but are buyers even willing to show the same commitment in acquiring it? Unfortunately, no bidder was intrepid enough to explore past the $200,000 mark. Since its highest bid topped at just $181,000, the reserve still needs to be met, resulting in the not-so-happy camper without a new owner.
It's not unusual for sellers to expect such one-off models to command heftier prices. Maltec RV conversions like these typically cost as much as the car itself, and the 200 Series Land Cruiser Heritage Edition doesn't exactly come cheap in the first place. If that's the case, the highest bid wouldn't be enough for the seller to break even, let alone make a profit. Only time will tell if a bold traveler with pockets as deep as their passion for adventure will show up to swipe this six-figure Toyota off its feet. Until then, this converted Land Cruiser RV will have to live on its own; good thing it already has a home tucked inside it.