This Spacious and Luxurious Class A RV Comes With Two Baths and a King-Size Bed

RVs are a great way to explore the world. Some people even sell their conventional house and decide it is better to live in a motorhome. And who could blame them? You get to live inside your home and still be able to travel around. It is like a dream come true. And with a Class A RV, you even get a spacious interior.
Brian and Anne are no strangers to living anywhere but inside a traditional house. Just before moving into this Class A Integra Aspire, they had been living on a 35 ft (10.6 m) sailboat every summer and even wanted to do it full-time. But since there are limited places you could go to with a boat, they decided that an RV was the better choice for a nomad lifestyle. The couple has been traveling in an RV since April 2019.
Both of them are working remotely, so having strong internet at all times was a clear must. Brian added a Starlink on a flagpole that mounts on a hitch system. Besides this, he also has a few cellular routers and connections to have coverage from most major providers.
This RV comes with four electric slide-outs for the living room and master bedroom. An awning was added on one of these slide-outs to enjoy a bit of shading when staying outside.
Since electricity might be hard to get when on the road, the motorhome has 12 solar panels that hit just under 3,000 watts. There is enough solar power to charge every appliance. It only takes a few hours to charge two 540 amp/h batteries.
The two chairs and a large sofa provide enough seating space to fit up to eight people. Another giant TV is present in front of the couch. This TV is on a swivel mount and can be rotated to point toward the dinette. From here, Brian can do his remote job. The primary heating source in the living area is an electric fireplace which can also be used only as a decorative item. The dinette consists only of a pull-out table and two desk chairs. But do not be fooled by the simplicity of this dinette, as there is a hidden gem beneath the table. A little wine cellar was built inside a cabinet that got its shelves removed. A few wine glass holders were added underneath the upper cabinets to complete the setting.
Next to the living room is the kitchen. There may not be much cooking area, but a sliding stack of drawers allows for a tiny bit more prep work. The fully functional kitchen has a double-bowl sink, a convection microwave oven, a two-burner propane cooktop, an air fryer, a slow cooker, and a big residential fridge. All the cups, glasses, and plates are nicely packed in the upper cabinets. There is also a large pantry organized in separate bins so it keeps still while traveling.
The last area of this RV comprises the master bedroom and bathroom. The sleeping area has a luxurious aesthetic with lots of lighting fixtures and mirrors. There is a king-size bed, his and hers nightstands, windows on each side, and small upper cabinets. There is tons of storage space right in front of the bed. All the clothes are stored on this side of the bedroom. And, because three TVs are never enough, a small one was also added here. The TV stays on a cabinet's door that can be opened, revealing a charging station with different cords for all the appliances.
A downside of the master bathroom is that it cannot be accessed while driving. But that is when the half-bath becomes the hero. While it is still an RV bathroom, its size makes it look like an apartment one. We find a large shower cabin with a skylight, a cupboard with a washer and dryer combo, a toilet, and a huge vanity. There is also a hanging closet next to the cupboard.
These types of RVs come at a high price, but there are tons of models that are much cheaper. Of course, the size that you get is also smaller, but it is a great way to try out the nomadic lifestyle.
The interior was designed in dark brown colors, which gives it the feeling of a more luxurious house. We find two chairs in the driver's cabin that can be swiveled and reclined. There are also a few handmade upper cabinets used for storage and a TV mounted on the wall. This area is in an open-space layout with the living room.
We find the half bath right in the middle of the mobile home, so it is easily accessible when driving. It comes with a vanity, a small sink, a mirror, and a gravity toilet.
Brian and Anne continue enjoying the traveling lifestyle but are planning to move only once a month so they can enjoy the time spent in one location. They also want to do more remodeling of their mobile home.
