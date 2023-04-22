GTA VI Will Be "A Forever Moment To Remember," Says HipHopGamer

As we're inching closer and closer to the yet-unannounced release date of the infamous Grand Theft Auto VI, we're also getting bombarded with "inside scoops," leaks, theories, and other information you can think of. Today's fresh news batch comes from someone who appears to have actually seen or even played the game.
On April 21, a content creator who goes by "HipHopGamer" tweeted, "#GrandTheftAutoVI GET HYPED IS ALL I CAN SAY! I LOVE @RockstarGames. Thank You In Advance."
The tweet also contained a picture of HipHopGamer alongside the one and only Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two owns Rockstar Games, 2K Games, Zynga, and Private Division, among many other companies.
HipHopGamer continued, "When I Tell You That GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Will Be A Forever Moment To Remember, Oh Man, It's Over." His excitement will undoubtedly reignite the hype among the people expecting this game to come out like there's no tomorrow.
The most interesting thing from his post was "Much Love To My @AURNOnline Family Let's Go!"
This may or may not be a telltale sign that the American Urban Radio Networks he referred to was involved in the game's development. GTA is famous for its music and talk show or podcast radio stations, so it might be something of this nature.
Another theory we could extract from HipHopGamer's post is that he could have made some songs for the in-game radio or even voiced over as a character. We could turn the speculation mill round and round, but these would be the most immediate and likely outcomes. Obviously, we will know precisely when the game comes out.
As far as a release date goes, many people started to share their concerns about how the massive leaks from last year could affect the game's development, but Rockstar quickly responded that GTA VI's production time remained unscathed.
The latest rumors surrounding Grand Theft Auto's release date point to 2024. Aside from Rockstar announcing it for themselves, one of the most official sources you'll ever get is from the UK's CMA (Competition and Market Authority) regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard.
Information surfaced from that case: "The highly anticipated Grant Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024."
While this is unquestionable evidence, things inside gaming companies change constantly, deadlines get pushed, and unexpected issues occur. With that in mind, take 2024 as more of a reference point rather than an immovable release date.
As far as an actual month, the odds are that it will hit during the holidays, like all major games. Previously, Rockstar came out with GTA V in September 2013 on the PS3 and Xbox 360, and Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in October 2018.
Most likely, it will be bound for a Fall release. But one thing is certain - when it hits, every other game should evacuate the premises for that month, if not for the following months. Nothing can withstand the full marketing force of this behemoth.
Call of Duty is the only other $70 video game that could stand toe to toe with it, but knowing the GTA-starved fans, even CoD might be no match for it.
