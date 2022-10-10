This 2023 Gravity Toy Hauler Balances Comfort and Function, Can Sleep Up to Eight People

If you’re looking for an off-grid RV that combines comfort with functionality, the new Gravity toy hauler from Heartland RVs is a great option to consider. The Gravity 3570 boasts a spacious garage for your toys and a spacious interior that allows up to eight travelers to sleep in comfort.
This versatile fifth-wheel toy hauler measures 40.1 ft (12.2 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide), offering enough room for sleeping and for your favorite toys. The garage area in this RV is 13-ft-long (3.9-meter-long), which includes a deck and a nice seating space that can be converted into a generous bed. There’s also a half bath next to it, which comes with a sink and a toilet.
From the garage, you can access the living room/kitchen. The first thing you’re doing to notice is how well-appointed the Gravity 3570 is. There’s a bunk area above the garage, a cozy living room, and a well-equipped kitchen that includes a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a full-size refrigerator, a convection microwave, and a large sink.
It has a kitchen island as well that features two flip-out bar stools and plenty of storage space underneath. In fact, the whole area has numerous drawers and cabinets that provide ample storage. Across the kitchen island, the toy hauler has a reclining sofa. From there, you can watch the TV positioned next to the bunk area.
At the front of the RV is the master bedroom, which is incredibly spacious. There’s a king-size bed with storage underneath, two small nightstands, several cabinets placed above the bed, and a large wardrobe. Next to the bedroom is the master bathroom. It includes a generous shower with glass doors, a round sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet.
Heartland RVs’ Gravity 3570 also features a 330-watt solar panel. Plus, it can carry 100 gallons (378 liters) of fresh water, allowing travelers to live off the grid. Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a detailed tour of the model. If you want to see what this RV has to offer, you can check the clip attached down below.
