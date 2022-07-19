ATC Rolls Out Tech-Packed Toy Haulers That Balance Comfort With Versatility

RV manufacturer Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) added two toy hauler models to its lineup: the Pla 500 Series and Pla 700 Series. The new RVs are available in both travel trailer and fifth wheel toy hauler configurations, and they are designed to combine the comforts of home with the generous space of a garage.
The Pla 500 Series and Pla 700 Series replace the company’s Game Changer and Game Changer PRO Series toy haulers. Built with aluminum frames, the toy haulers can go further than ever. The 500 Series comes with already mounted furniture that can be stored out of the way, while the 700 Series is completely customizable to match the customer’s needs.
Each RV is available in different floor plans and is packed with tech features. Owners can operate the lighting, awning, slide-out, leveling jacks, and other features via a touchscreen. The thermostat, battery level, generator status, and water tank level can also be monitored from the central console or a smartphone.
The new Pla Series was developed with comfort in mind. As a result, the sound systems in both RVs include dual zone controls for both interior and exterior volume. The toy haulers’ interior also includes indirect rope lighting, which provides a wide range of dimmable, remote-controlled color selections. For easy outdoor connection to gas equipment like barbecues and fire pits, the 700 Series also comes with LP Quick Connect.
“With the launch of the Pla Series we have really focused on fine tuning the technological and aesthetic touches that make such a huge difference in overall owner enjoyment,” said Jason Schlabach, RV Category Manager at ATC.
Owners will find several new features in the living quarters. The brand-new kitchen backsplash, which extends from the countertop to the overhead cabinets, draws attention to the contemporary style. At the top of the bed, ATC also added a gray accent wall. In the garage, customers will find a new vinyl rug as well.
Both the Pla 500 Series and the Pla 700 Series are set to hit dealerships this month.
