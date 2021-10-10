Torque 350 Fifth Wheel Features 13-Foot Garage and Off-Grid Ready for a Tad Over $70K

Before you is a fifth wheel known as the Torque 350, a newly announced floorplan from Heartland RVs, a manufacturer known for building some pretty impressive towable homes ranging from toy haulers to travel trailers and fifth wheels like this one.
Heartland is a rather new team in comparison to long-time runners like Airstream and Winnebago, with a little over 17 years of time on the market, but the founding fathers are a bunch of RV veterans with much more than just 17 years of experience behind them. Built around a philosophy that includes the client at its center, this crew quickly grew to be known for offering solid, affordable, and capable gear.
Now, the Torque 350 is one of those trailers that features so many options that one article could never be enough to run through them all, so, I’ll just stick to features that are of most importance to the common human.
In its construction, the 350 features Azdel laminated sidewalls with a composite substrate sitting on 2-inch (5.08-centimeter) tubular aluminum framing, yielding a light, strong, and weather resistant construction.7,000-pound (3,175-kilogram) axles, a heated and enclosed underbelly, plywood floors, and high strength roof complete the shell.
With things like slide outs, electric awnings, porch lights, and outdoor cargo lights, loading a vehicle or enjoying some nighttime outdoor fun should be much easier. There’s even an outdoor shower and kitchen to help keep you outdoors as much as possible.
Up next, we’ve got the off-grid capabilities of this trailer. One thing I’ve noticed about Heartland RVs is that they know how to meet more than just the basic needs of outdoor life. On board the 350, 100 gallons (454.6 liters) of freshwater and a 6-gallon (27-liter) water heater is part of the standard package. Generator prep, 80-amp converter, solar prep, and a 30-gallon (136-liter) fuel tank for the garage are all there to help you get the most out of your outdoor activities.
As for the garage, this space has received its own level of attention. Everything here is designed to work with the idea that there is bound to be a vehicle in this space. This yields and electric lifting queen bed, convertible sofa, large overhead storage, and fuel and oil resistant TPO rubberized flooring. One feature that Heartland also incorporated into the garage is that of the ramp door being able used as a patio, with guard railing and all.
All that’s just the tip of the iceberg too. If you do want to go deeper into Torque 350, do check out the manufacturer’s website. Just be warned, if you stare too long, you just might find yourself picking up the phone and calling Heartland. If you do, bring some extra cash, as you’ll find something to add on for sure.
