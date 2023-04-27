Bush’s Canper Is a Funky RV Shaped Like a Can of Beans

In the days of social media and viral marketing, it does feel like the old art of promotional vehicles is somehow lost. Enter Bush's Brothers and Company and their fantastic (and pun-tastic) Canper.
Back in the day when the written press and television could only reach so far, promotional vehicles were a good way to spread the word on a new company or a new product, keep existing customers, and gauge interest in potential releases. They were a staple on U.S. roads and have since become a piece of automotive history.
Promotional vehicles were never about functionality as much as about drawing attention. After all, if you're going to get people talking, you'll need to catch their eye first. This has led to the creation of some of the funkiest, strangest, and also most memorable vehicles out there, from the still-present Wienermobile to icons that have long been lost to time.
The Canper wants a place on that list, even though it's a newcomer. As its name hints, it's a camper but one shaped like a can of beans, aerodynamics be damned! The reason for the peculiar shape is simple: the Canper will probably not do much traveling on U.S. roads and serve only as a glamping unit for three memorable trips to three National Parks over the summer. Here's to hoping this is just the start of this RV's story because it has serious potential.
The Canper is the brainchild of the PR department from Bush's Brothers and Company, the number one supplier of canned bean products on the North American market. Now the choice of shape for the RV makes sense, doesn't it? Bush's Best baked beans represent 80% of the canned baked beans consumed in the United States, and that number alone should speak volumes of the company's success.
The company has only released CGI renders of the Canper as of the time of press, which indicates that the RV isn't completed yet, even though the sweepstakes campaign ended on April 26. If the Canper is complete, it's not ready for its public unveiling, and that's ok: the short vacations will take place over the summer once winners are chosen by raffle, so there's still time.
From the renders, the Canper promises to be the most fun experience outdoors – fueled by baked beans, of course. It sits on a double-axle trailer and, from the looks of it, doesn't seem to have any windows, which could be a problem given the planned high consumption of said legume. However, the biggest problem seems to be the absence of a bathroom, unless it's hidden in that wardrobe or behind the door, not pictured.
Bush's is offering the chef service for breakfast and dinner, and takeaway lunches so you can enjoy the sights by going on a picnic. Considering that the locations will be the Big Bend National Park in Texas, the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, there's really no sense in spending too much time inside – even when the interior is as quirky as in the Canper.
That's the most impressive part about the camper, aside from the can-like shape: the styling is pun-tastic and bean-inspired. Even the bedding will remind you that you are staying in an RV paid for by baked beans, assuming there's a chance you could forget it. "Roll that beautiful bean footage," “I dream of beans," and “In this house, we eat beans" are just three of the slogans we can make out in the renders. The styling is definitely not for everyone, but just perfect for a quirky, memorable stay.
Promotional vehicles were never about functionality as much as about drawing attention. After all, if you're going to get people talking, you'll need to catch their eye first. This has led to the creation of some of the funkiest, strangest, and also most memorable vehicles out there, from the still-present Wienermobile to icons that have long been lost to time.
The Canper wants a place on that list, even though it's a newcomer. As its name hints, it's a camper but one shaped like a can of beans, aerodynamics be damned! The reason for the peculiar shape is simple: the Canper will probably not do much traveling on U.S. roads and serve only as a glamping unit for three memorable trips to three National Parks over the summer. Here's to hoping this is just the start of this RV's story because it has serious potential.
The Canper is the brainchild of the PR department from Bush's Brothers and Company, the number one supplier of canned bean products on the North American market. Now the choice of shape for the RV makes sense, doesn't it? Bush's Best baked beans represent 80% of the canned baked beans consumed in the United States, and that number alone should speak volumes of the company's success.
The latest promotional campaign from Bush's actually serves a double purpose: marketing and raising awareness on the need to protect and preserve the 400+ national parks in the National Park System. An admirable mission approached with humor. To that end, the company is joining forces with the National Park Foundation, offering three grand prizes that include stays in three national parks. Each prize is a 3-day, 2-night vacation, with the Canper set up for accommodation.
The company has only released CGI renders of the Canper as of the time of press, which indicates that the RV isn't completed yet, even though the sweepstakes campaign ended on April 26. If the Canper is complete, it's not ready for its public unveiling, and that's ok: the short vacations will take place over the summer once winners are chosen by raffle, so there's still time.
From the renders, the Canper promises to be the most fun experience outdoors – fueled by baked beans, of course. It sits on a double-axle trailer and, from the looks of it, doesn't seem to have any windows, which could be a problem given the planned high consumption of said legume. However, the biggest problem seems to be the absence of a bathroom, unless it's hidden in that wardrobe or behind the door, not pictured.
The interior is exactly what you'd expect for a weekend camper, offering a four-person dinette, a small kitchen area, and some storage. The dinette becomes a cozy bed for two by lowering the dining table, while the kitchen offers only the basics in terms of meal prep. It's probably ideal for throwing together a quick snack or a light breakfast, and brewing coffee. Worry not, though, because the 3-day stay will include the services of a personal chef, which is a hilarious thing to say when the meals will consist mostly of canned baked beans.
Bush's is offering the chef service for breakfast and dinner, and takeaway lunches so you can enjoy the sights by going on a picnic. Considering that the locations will be the Big Bend National Park in Texas, the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, there's really no sense in spending too much time inside – even when the interior is as quirky as in the Canper.
That's the most impressive part about the camper, aside from the can-like shape: the styling is pun-tastic and bean-inspired. Even the bedding will remind you that you are staying in an RV paid for by baked beans, assuming there's a chance you could forget it. "Roll that beautiful bean footage," “I dream of beans," and “In this house, we eat beans" are just three of the slogans we can make out in the renders. The styling is definitely not for everyone, but just perfect for a quirky, memorable stay.
We reached out to Bush's Bros. for more details on the build of the Canper and will update the story when and if we hear back. Assuming the real RV ends up looking like its virtual counterpart, it could be in the running for the quirkiest and most fun promotional vehicle out there. Probably the fartsiest, too.