Lexus Is Stuck in the Crypto-Verse, Invites You To Win an NFT in an RX-Related Contest

Lexus introduced the all-new RX together with a somewhat interesting promotional campaign that put the newest generation of the SUV at the center of a James Bond-inspired scenario. Now, the story unfolds a new chapter. The automaker wants people to join in on the fun.
The RX is the Japanese automaker's best-selling vehicle in America. As a midsize luxury crossover that just went through a significant refresh, the model is crucial for the marque, and it's not surprising that it wants it to be as successful as its predecessors. So, to attract the customer's attention, Lexus launched an interesting campaign – putting the RX into a shortened spy story split into multiple parts.
After we saw that the RX could help someone carrying a mysterious briefcase escape dangerous pursuers, it's time to discover what is hidden inside the brief bag. Lexus wishes to continue emphasizing the strong points of the SUV, so it wants people to learn that electrification paired with an automatic transmission can make for a rewarding driving experience. The RX 350h, the RX 450h+ (not available in the U.S.), and the RX 500h are all part of the new Lexus offensive and come with different powertrain philosophies meant to satisfy most people's commuting needs.
But to allow everyone to figure this out by themselves, the brand asks fans and crypto enthusiasts to partake in a challenge where their attention span and ingenuity will be tested. The next chapter of the short film "Stay Ahead" was published and is now available on the brand's European website.
There, you will see the Japanese alternative to American and European posh SUVs performing new tricks and showing off its interior. The game is simple – make the right choice when the film freezes, complete the entire puzzle, open the briefcase, and you'll be able to enter your name into a competition that has a non-fungible token (NFT) as the grand prize.
There are five such digital images with proof of ownership on the blockchain. They depict the Lexus hoverboard in various finishes on different colored backgrounds. If it will be worth anything in the future, then you'll have a great digital asset in your collection.
Some brand fans may recall the hoverboard launched in 2015 when a known skater could float on a purpose-built track. Suppose you're wondering why an automaker decided to make something as cool as a hoverboard that genuinely does not touch the ground or need wheels to work precisely as its name suggests. In that case, you'll be happy to know Lexus has done it out of its "desire to create enjoyment out of motion." It was tested at a "hover park" near Barcelona, Spain. It essentially relies on magnets to achieve levitation. Now, if you get the answers right, one can be yours in digital form.
After we saw that the RX could help someone carrying a mysterious briefcase escape dangerous pursuers, it's time to discover what is hidden inside the brief bag. Lexus wishes to continue emphasizing the strong points of the SUV, so it wants people to learn that electrification paired with an automatic transmission can make for a rewarding driving experience. The RX 350h, the RX 450h+ (not available in the U.S.), and the RX 500h are all part of the new Lexus offensive and come with different powertrain philosophies meant to satisfy most people's commuting needs.
But to allow everyone to figure this out by themselves, the brand asks fans and crypto enthusiasts to partake in a challenge where their attention span and ingenuity will be tested. The next chapter of the short film "Stay Ahead" was published and is now available on the brand's European website.
There, you will see the Japanese alternative to American and European posh SUVs performing new tricks and showing off its interior. The game is simple – make the right choice when the film freezes, complete the entire puzzle, open the briefcase, and you'll be able to enter your name into a competition that has a non-fungible token (NFT) as the grand prize.
There are five such digital images with proof of ownership on the blockchain. They depict the Lexus hoverboard in various finishes on different colored backgrounds. If it will be worth anything in the future, then you'll have a great digital asset in your collection.
Some brand fans may recall the hoverboard launched in 2015 when a known skater could float on a purpose-built track. Suppose you're wondering why an automaker decided to make something as cool as a hoverboard that genuinely does not touch the ground or need wheels to work precisely as its name suggests. In that case, you'll be happy to know Lexus has done it out of its "desire to create enjoyment out of motion." It was tested at a "hover park" near Barcelona, Spain. It essentially relies on magnets to achieve levitation. Now, if you get the answers right, one can be yours in digital form.