2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport: Stylish Japanese Crossover With American Whiff Visits New York

We would've referred to it as a Japanese crossover with an American whiff wanting to lure you away from the Germans. But can it do so?
Don't go scrolling down to the comments section just yet, as first, we have to remind you about the 2023 Lexus RX, which can be admired at the New York Auto Show these days until April 16. The premium compact high-rider caught our eye while sitting under the spotlight due to that copper finish that would probably make Cupra jealous.
Presented in the 500h F Sport configuration, this is the range-topping flavor of the lineup. In the U.S. of A., it starts at $62,750 before destination, handling, and dealer fees. Don't let the ‘500’ part trick you into thinking it packs a V6 like its two-door sibling, the beautiful LC, because it doesn't. You are looking at a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with electric assistance. The 366 hp (371 ps/273 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque produced enable the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 5.9 seconds, en route to a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph).
The punchy powertrain isn't the only highlight of the new Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance because it also stands out thanks to an exterior makeover emphasizing its sporty character. Choosing this model over the rest of the range will get you unique bumpers at both ends, a different grille, and black accents. It also comes with beefier brakes, F Sport entry sills, aluminum pedals, door cards trimmed in suede, a perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a few other bells and whistles that draw a more precise line between it and the lesser versions.
In addition to the abovementioned powertrain, the 2024 Lexus RX is also available in the 350 and 350h configurations. The former uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that yanks out 275 hp (279 ps/205 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm). The latter brings an electrified 2.5-liter four-pot, generating 246 hp (250 ps/184 kW) and 233 lb-ft (316 Nm). Depending on the trim level chosen and if the crossover sports front- or all-wheel drive, the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration takes between 7.6 and 7.2 seconds. At 124 mph (200 kph), the top speed is identical in all versions bar the range-topper.
Lexus' new RX features the Safety System+ 3.0 bundle of driver assistance gear, with stuff such as intersection support, motorcycle detection, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, and all-speed dynamic radar cruise control with new curve speed management. The usual lane departure alert with steering assist, emergency driving stop system, and enhanced parking system are included too. The most affordable version of the company's rival to the likes of the BMW X3 starts at $48,550 with front-wheel drive. The AWD system is a $1,600 option.
