New Look, More Powerful F Sport Star in Lexus RX Revamp

The striking new design starts with an evolution of the bold spindle grille design for which Lexus is known. The different is that the top of the spindle shifts from being a mesh grille to a more prow-like nose flanked by LED lighting. Two larger inlets on either side of the lower grille add to the vehicle’s aggressive looks.
The clean body sides feature subtle curve that sweeps upward, while the floating roof design has more tapered look at the rear of the vehicle, giving the RX a sporty coupe-like flavor to the overall look. The rear of the new RX features a steeply raked hatch that that breaks over a body color surface mimics the front’s aggressive nose. LED taillights stretch across the hatch and the bottom is finished with a large diffuser that separates the rear wheel arch vents.
The all-new RX rides on a 112.2-inch wheelbase, which is up 2.36 inches over the previous model, which allows for more rear seat legroom. However, overall length of the vehicle remains unchanged at 192.5 inches since the rear overhang has been reduced by the same length added to the wheelbase. Adding to interior comfort is an overall width that’s up an inch to 75.6 inches.
The new GA-k platform underpinning the new RX is 198 pounds lighter than the previous model and boasts better handling because of its greater torsional stiffness, lower center of gravity and revised independent rear suspension geometry.
The 2023 Lexus RX will come in six trims, Standard, Premium, the new Premium+, Luxury, F Sport Handling and the first F Sport Performance.
Four powertrains will be offered, a base 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, two hybrids with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and an upcoming plug-in hybrid model. The base RX 350 makes 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque in either front- or all-wheel-drive. These models are equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Lexus estimates the combined fuel economy at 24 mpg.
The RX 350h, which employs a CVT, puts out a combined 246 horsepower and 233 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel-drive only 350h is expected to deliver 33 mpg overall. A higher performance tuned version of the hybrid, called he RX 500h F Sport Performance uses the same 2.5-liter engine but puts out a combined 367 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. This all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain features a 6-speed automatic transmission. Lexus says the 500h F Sport is capable of a 0-60 mph (97 kph) acceleration of 5.9 seconds. It’s expected to get 26 mpg combined.
The new RX comes with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 which includes pre-collision with pedestrian detection, intersection support and a new motorcycle detection feature. Also included in all-speed dynamic radar cruise control with curve speed management, lane departure alert with steering assist and automatic emergency braking. The Advanced Park option now includes parallel parking to go along with both back-up and forward facing parking/back-up exit.
Details on the Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid will be announced later. The 2023 Lexus RX goes on sale in late 2022.
