Lexus Launches the LC Ultimate Edition With Bigger Screen and Samurai-Inspired Upholstery

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury division, brings major upgrades to the 2024 LC European lineup. The Japanese launch the Ultimate Edition, the top-of-the-line version featuring exclusive design cues.
The Lexus LC Ultimate Edition can be ordered as either a coupe or a convertible. Both are obviously head-turners, sporting striking paintwork and increased performance via specially tuned naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engines.
The Ultimate Edition’s Hakugin White paintwork is inspired by traditional Japanese porcelain, contrasting with the black bodywork ornamentation. Specifically, in the front, the radiator grille and molding are finished in black, as well as the headlamp surrounds, washer cover, bumper garnish, and outer mirrors. Toward the rear, you’ll notice the black finish on the exhaust baffle, lower bumper garnish, lamp cover, and bracket.
One new feature inspired by aviation and auto racing sets the Ultimate Edition models apart from the standard LCs. It's the increased canards, which reduce lift at the front of the vehicle, optimize airflow and provide the vehicle with better handling and stability. Instead of integrating them as attachments, like other automakers, Lexus molded them directly into the front bumper.
An unmissable feature of the new LC Coupe is the black rear carbon wing. Lexus claims it’s inspired by the brand’s association with Japanese aerobatic and race pilot Yoshihide “Yoshi” Muroya, the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Champion.
There is a whole different theme onboard the Ultimate Edition as the cabin is wrapped in Kachi-Blue. In Japan, the threads used for the samurai armor were a shade of bluish brown, known as kachi-iro (“winning color”). Each car’s serial number is engraved on an aluminum plate in front of the shift knob. Furthermore, the console and door trim are finished in Alcantara, and the scuff plates are printed with the “Limited Edition” words.
Although the Ultimate Edition’s exclusivity is reflected in the looks, what’s hidden under the hood is perhaps the best part. Lexus’ Takumi master craftsmen tuned the 471-horsepower (478 ps) V8 to deliver a smoother rotation feel, high-quality engine sound, and enhanced acceleration response. The experts also worked on the rear differential to help the drivers feel they are getting exactly what they're paying for. That means a run from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph).
Back to the standard LC versions – the 5.0-liter V8 also powers the LC 500 Coupe and LC 500 Convertible, while the LC500h Coupe is equipped with a self-charging hybrid powertrain which integrates a 3.5-liter V6. Let me tell you more about the upcoming new features.
First, Lexus addressed the multimedia system, adding new connectivity features. The 2024 LCs boasts a new, high-def 12.3-inch touchscreen that replaces the previous 10-inch screen. The display is located 86 mm (3.4 inches) closer to the driver to help them keep their eyes on the road while checking relevant information. Moreover, a 13-speaker Mark Levison Surround Sound System is standard on all models.
The multimedia system now features voice recognition, and the vehicle can respond to more than 100 commands (depending on the version). Cloud-based navigation with real-time road and traffic information enables drivers to find their way to their destination.
Two new color schemes are available for the LC Convertible and LC Coupe cabins: an elegant Blue & White two-tone combo and a sportier black-and-red DK. Rose. Other changes for the interior include the passenger-side facia matching the instrument panel upholstery, new choices regarding seat materials, and scuff plates in the Sport Package made of lightweight carbon.
Customers can choose two additional paintwork colors for the bodywork of the Coupe and Convertible: Heat Blue Contrast Layering and Sonic Copper. Other exterior modifications include mirrors with a Panoramic View Monitor camera as standard and three brand-new forged wheels options.
But enough about looks, let’s get to the more exciting bit: the driving experience. Lexus again followed its “Lexus driving Signature” philosophy, focusing on the connection between the car and the driver. Lexus made several changes in this regard, as the engineers worked on the suspension’s coil springs, rear suspension member, under-body braces, stabilizer spring rates, shock absorber tuning, steering column and steering gearbox fastening, and axle hub bearing and wheel fastening. All these amount to a sharper steering response and improved ground contact feel.
Fine-tuning has also been done to the brake-by-wire system and 10-speed automatic transmission’s shift control. The car can better anticipate the driver’s intentions, with more sporting driving characteristics in SPORT S and SPORT S+ modes. Customers can hit the track in Expert mode, which turns off traction control, allowing them to have a bit of fun.
Lastly, Lexus is keeping the LC customers safe by adding more capabilities to the Lexus Safety System +, engineered to prevent accidents and enhance driver situational awareness. Furthermore, the Pre-Collision System (PCS) can now detect bicyclists during the daytime, in addition to vehicles and pedestrians.
The LC Ultimate Edition will begin production in September 2023, while the other versions will start rolling off the assembly line in May next year.