Bicyclists and Drivers Still Don't Get Along, Study Shows

There’s an ongoing “battle” between motorists and bicyclists – each category has something to say about one another. As a motorist and a cyclist, I can understand both sides. Yes, bicyclists don’t always respect road rules, and car drivers could be more careful around two-wheel riders. One thing’s for sure: despising one another isn’t going to sort things out. IAM RoadSmart has unveiled the true extent of aggression between motorists and cyclists in the UK.
IAM RoadSmart is a road safety charity in the UK. Each year, the organization publishes the Driving Safety Culture Report. It’s not a surprise that they found that aggression from both motorists and cyclists is endangering British road users.
After surveying 2,010 UK motorists regarding safety attitudes and behavior, IAM Road Smart discovered that almost two-thirds (65% of respondents believe that aggressive cyclists are a threat to their personal safety – that’s a huge number! On the other hand, 78% considered that aggressively driving a motor vehicle puts their safety in danger.
The survey found that not only is the problem not going away, but it’s actually worsening on both sides of the rivalry. 60% of respondents think that aggressive cyclists pose a more significant issue compared to three years ago. Meanwhile, 63% believe that aggressive motorists have become more of a problem.
Statistics don’t lie: The Department for Transport’s (DfT) latest road collision statistics revealed that out of the 1,339 killed on British roads back in 2021, 108 involved aggressive driving as contributory factor. That means that 1 in 12 of all deaths on the road in the UK is linked to aggressive driving.
IAM RoadSmart’s report also found that there was limited support for introducing a new law where the driver is always responsible for any collision with a cyclist or pedestrian in an urban area. And it makes sense; there clearly are situations where cyclists carry the sole blame. 61% of respondents were against it, and just 39% favored it.
According to Neil Greig, the Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart, the UK government has adopted various laws in recent years to fix daily conflicts between motorists and cyclists. However, as the organization’s Driving Safety Culture Report demonstrated, it was to no avail.
There certainly isn't any quick fix for this issue – one way the government can help mediate this problem is to minimize the chance of conflict whenever possible by creating a well-thought-of infrastructure with safe road markings for cyclists.
We're all prone to be overcome by emotions. It's human nature. So it's impossible to avoid all conflicts. If we exercise calm and restraint, we can defuse most situations and carry on with our lives. I know that’s easier said than done, especially in the heat of the moment.
