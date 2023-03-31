1970 Plymouth Road Runner Spent 33 Years in a Barn, Now It's a Perfectly Restored Gem

Whenever I see a barn find, I usually think about how it's going to end up as a parts car and rust away in a junkyard. But fortunately enough, not all of them end up like that. Some, this 1970 Plymouth Road Runner included, get a second chance and become Concours-ready classics.
The yellow drop-top you see here ended up with the current owner, Rick Pattee, back in 1979. The Mopar was in a rather poor condition, but Rick fixed it and put it back on the road. Three years later, however, he parked it in a barn and left it there until 2015. Yup, this Road Runner was sidelined for a whopping 33 years.
But unlike many classic muscle cars that emerge from long-term storage only to be parted out, Rick unearthed this convertible for a full restoration. It took him about two years to get it right, but the Road Runner is quite the looker now. And it probably sports a unique color. You see, Rick calls this color Viper Yellow, which wasn't included in the Plymouth palette back in the day.
Is it a mistake? Is it a hue sourced from the Dodge Viper palette? Rick doesn't say, but if it is, this Road Runner is pretty much a one-of-none vehicle. But needless to say, it's very close to Plymouth's Lemon Twist for the 1970 model year (which Dodge also offered as Top Banana). But I don't care much if it's a modern Dodge hue or the original Lemon Twist, to be honest. What's important here is that this Road Runner looks absolutely stunning on the outside.
Oh, and it also rides on air shocks in the rear, which is why the bottom end of the car is jacked up. I'm not a fan of the stance, but I must admit it works well on these long-fendered B-body Mopars.
The black-striped hood hides one of Chrysler's most popular engines from the golden age of muscle cars: the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) B-block V8. Essentially a larger bore version of the 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) mill that Mopar introduced in 1958, the 383 arrived in 1961 and soldiered on until 1971, finding its way in every single muscle car offered at the time.
Granted, it's nowhere near as powerful as the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB or as desirable as the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI, but it's no slouch either, at 335 horsepower and 425 pound-feet (576 Nm) of torque. And it's potent enough to push the Road Runner down the quarter-mile in less than 15 seconds and toward a top speed of more than 125 mph (201 kph).
And while the 1970 Road Runner isn't particularly rare, the convertible layout turns this Mopar into a hard-to-find gem. Because while Plymouth sold 36,861 Road Runners that year, only 658 of them were drop-tops. That's only 1.8% of total production. And that figure goes even lower if we narrow it down to engine and transmission options.
With the 426 HEMI and the 440-6 models out of the equation (three and 34 units, respectively), we're left with only 621,383-equipped Road Runner Convertibles. And because it uses an automatic gearbox, this Road Runner is one of only 429 examples made. It's the kind of car you won't see very often on public roads or even at auto shows. But if you're a fan of yellow muscle cars with noisy V8s, the video below includes a full walkaround of this beauty. Hit play and crank up the volume for 383-cubic-inch goodness from the 7:00-minute mark.
But unlike many classic muscle cars that emerge from long-term storage only to be parted out, Rick unearthed this convertible for a full restoration. It took him about two years to get it right, but the Road Runner is quite the looker now. And it probably sports a unique color. You see, Rick calls this color Viper Yellow, which wasn't included in the Plymouth palette back in the day.
Is it a mistake? Is it a hue sourced from the Dodge Viper palette? Rick doesn't say, but if it is, this Road Runner is pretty much a one-of-none vehicle. But needless to say, it's very close to Plymouth's Lemon Twist for the 1970 model year (which Dodge also offered as Top Banana). But I don't care much if it's a modern Dodge hue or the original Lemon Twist, to be honest. What's important here is that this Road Runner looks absolutely stunning on the outside.
Oh, and it also rides on air shocks in the rear, which is why the bottom end of the car is jacked up. I'm not a fan of the stance, but I must admit it works well on these long-fendered B-body Mopars.
The black-striped hood hides one of Chrysler's most popular engines from the golden age of muscle cars: the 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) B-block V8. Essentially a larger bore version of the 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) mill that Mopar introduced in 1958, the 383 arrived in 1961 and soldiered on until 1971, finding its way in every single muscle car offered at the time.
Granted, it's nowhere near as powerful as the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB or as desirable as the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI, but it's no slouch either, at 335 horsepower and 425 pound-feet (576 Nm) of torque. And it's potent enough to push the Road Runner down the quarter-mile in less than 15 seconds and toward a top speed of more than 125 mph (201 kph).
And while the 1970 Road Runner isn't particularly rare, the convertible layout turns this Mopar into a hard-to-find gem. Because while Plymouth sold 36,861 Road Runners that year, only 658 of them were drop-tops. That's only 1.8% of total production. And that figure goes even lower if we narrow it down to engine and transmission options.
With the 426 HEMI and the 440-6 models out of the equation (three and 34 units, respectively), we're left with only 621,383-equipped Road Runner Convertibles. And because it uses an automatic gearbox, this Road Runner is one of only 429 examples made. It's the kind of car you won't see very often on public roads or even at auto shows. But if you're a fan of yellow muscle cars with noisy V8s, the video below includes a full walkaround of this beauty. Hit play and crank up the volume for 383-cubic-inch goodness from the 7:00-minute mark.