4 Unrestored 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Spent the Last Two Decades in Storage

Road Runner With 1200 HP All-Motor 572 Big Block Hemi Is Somehow Legal

It looks like a Hot Wheels toy, does 8s passes, and is based on an iconic muscle car. What's not to love about this all-motor Plymouth Road Runner that just got the full feature treatment from AutotopiaLA. 13 photos



But that scoop is what gets you. It looks like it was stolen off a locomotive. There's got to be at least one supercharger or a twin-turbo setup under there? Well, there is a little room, but the V8 is naturally aspirated. More specifically, the engine in question is an aluminum Keith Black 572 Hemi crate which can make 900 horsepower by itself. However, there's a double shot of NOS under there, adding up to a total of 1200 hp, which is quite the achievement, even for a 9.4-liter.



A stock



Even though it's completely road-legal, the Road Runner's tire setup is not ideal for normal driving. There's not a lot of rubber over the front end, and rear slicks are probably frightening in the wet. But hey, if it accidentally pops a wheelie, at least the bar is attached.



Like many cars featured on the



Although the driving portion of the video is a little tame for 1200 horsepower, a 9.4-liter race engine is never going to sound boring. Visibility looks like it's an issue due to the hood, and we'd imagine a car like this gets some attention from the law.



You take one look at that front end and say "wait, that's not how Plymouth designed it to lool." It's got the obvious stance of a pro-street car with skinny tires at the front and the nose pitched forward a little.But that scoop is what gets you. It looks like it was stolen off a locomotive. There's got to be at least one supercharger or a twin-turbo setup under there? Well, there is a little room, but the V8 is naturally aspirated. More specifically, the engine in question is an aluminum Keith Black 572 Hemi crate which can make 900 horsepower by itself. However, there's a double shot of NOS under there, adding up to a total of 1200 hp, which is quite the achievement, even for a 9.4-liter.A stock Road Runner would still be one of the most powerful muscle cars of that vintage, but it obviously wouldn't rival a Bugatti Veyron's output. The way it reveals itself is quite interesting as well. Obviously, it's all fiberglass, but on a race car, you'd have to remove everything by hand, whereas here, hydraulics slowly give a Viper-style peep show.Even though it's completely road-legal, the Road Runner's tire setup is not ideal for normal driving. There's not a lot of rubber over the front end, and rear slicks are probably frightening in the wet. But hey, if it accidentally pops a wheelie, at least the bar is attached.Like many cars featured on the AutotopiaLA channel, it's got Wilwood brakes, and she's got to have Weld wheels for the quarter-mile. But in contrast, the Road Runner is sporting its heavy original doors with wind-down windows and most of its cabin, though it's been caged in. The reviewer says he gets a real kick out of the idea of smoking guys in Lamborghinis.Although the driving portion of the video is a little tame for 1200 horsepower, a 9.4-liter race engine is never going to sound boring. Visibility looks like it's an issue due to the hood, and we'd imagine a car like this gets some attention from the law.