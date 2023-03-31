This Weekend You're Set With Gran Turismo's New 120 FPS Mode

It seems that Gran Turismo 7 isn't pulling its punches when it comes to free updates. Just last month we got the free VR addon along with some sweet new rides, and it sure looks like this month isn't any different. In fact, many might deem it even better. We have a lot of new goodies to dig into, among which is the coveted 120 Hz or fps mode, which of course comes with a tiny catch.
I'm not gonna string you along for the ride with the whole 120 fps (frames-per-second) thing, so let's just start off with this one, as it's by far the most important update the game has gotten to date. Aside from the free VR one obviously, but that requires you to have the $550 headset, so you see the philosophical dilemma here.
If you're still rocking GT7 on a PS4, sorry to say this mode is only for the PS5, because there's just not enough horsepower in the last gen PlayStation.
Now, while it is undoubtedly awesome to game at 120 fps, it is double what it usually runs at, so the resolution will take a hit when you set it to the high refresh mode, to compensate for those extra frames.
Second of all, your TV or monitor needs to be compatible with HDMI 2.1 technology to support 120 Hz in the first place. Otherwise, this mode will be utterly useless for you.
But if you are lucky enough to decorate your living room with a sweet new OLED, QD (quantum dot), Mini-LED, QLED TV, or compatible monitor, you most probably have an HDMI 2.1 connection at the back.
However trivial it might seem, out of the usual four ports, most likely only two will be HDMI 2.1, so make sure you connect the PS5 cable accordingly, otherwise anger will follow shortly after.
In case that isn't working either, make sure your cable is the original one from the PS5 box, for you also need a compatible cable. It might sound entangled (pun intended), but it's really not that complicated after you get used to the technical mambo-jumbo.
With the game running better now, albeit at a lower resolution, get ready for some fast action, where everything seems buttery smooth like never before. Buyer beware though, the game will aim for 120, but it's not guaranteed it will stay there.
Usually, when a console game is marketed as such, it's more like 90-100 fps, which is still nothing short of 'tubular,' as '80s kids would have said back then.
I played God of War Ragnarok in the High Refresh mode (90 fps), and honest to God (pun intended... again), I couldn't go back to the regular 60 fps settings, even though everything looked clearer.
But, as they say, to each their own, because some people can't even tell the difference between 60, 90, 120, or even 240 fps, and they're completely fine playing at default settings.
As far as the new rides go, get ready to experience the meaning of handling and speed behind the Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM '19, Mazda3 X Burgundy Selection '19, Porsche 959 '87, Porsche Carrera GTS (904) '64, and Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge '18.
