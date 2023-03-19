YouTube Premium Members can Get Three Months of PC Game Pass, but There's a Catch

If you're living in the United States and have an active YouTube Premium membership, then you could redeem three months of PC Game Pass. As far as value goes, some might argue that nothing even comes close to what Game Pass has to offer, especially in terms of 1st party day-one releases. Now, while it might sound enticing, there are a couple of hoops you need to jump through to qualify for this 3-month free trial.
The first hurdle you'll encounter is that, as I mentioned earlier, your account needs to be U.S.-based. The next obstacle in your way would be your already existing Game Pass subscription which automatically disqualifies you from redeeming the offer. There's loyalty for ya... But if you're a 'newbie' and never tried it before and also own a PC, then you're missing out on over 100 games ripe for the picking.
If you fit the bill and you're account is on U.S. soil, so to speak, and you've never been a Game Pass member, then go to 'youtube.com/premium_benefits' and you should see an 'Enjoy 3 months of PC Game Pass' sticker smack right in the middle of the page. After grabbing the code, go to 'xbox.com,' find and click on the 'Games' tab, then on the 'Redeem Code,' and you're off to the races... literally.
What makes this service arguably better even than PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, which are amazing in their own rights, is that Game Pass offers 1st party titles day and date. So when the upcoming Ray Tracing-heavy Forza Motorsport will finally launch, you won't have to pay $70 for it as long as you have an active subscription.
As far as what to play among the 100+ games, if you're a racing fan, then you're pretty much set for a while, with bangers like Forza Horizon 5, Forza Horizon 4, Dirt 5, F1 22, Need for Speed Rivals, NFS Payback, the glorious mac-daddy Most Wanted, Hot Pursuit Remastered, NFS Heat, and 2016's Need for Speed.
Now, for the more... agriculturally inclined, there's also Farming Simulator 22 that's sitting on a 90% 'Very Positive' review rating on Steam. And if you prefer a bit more ground clearance, you'll also find the highly-regarded Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition, provided your PC can run this beast.
It's known for pushing even the newest graphics cards and processors to their very limit at Ultra Settings in 4K. Luckily DLSS 3.0 is featured if you have an Nvidia 4000-series card that helps carry the graphical burden. Aside from these racing gems, you'll also discover tons of other titles to suit your gaming needs, so you should be more than set for three months worth.
Oh, and lest I forget, after your trial is over, then it's 10 bucks a month straight from your wallet. If that's worth it or not based on your brief encounter with the service, it's only for you to decide.
