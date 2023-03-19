YouTube Premium Members can Get Three Months of PC Game Pass, but There's a Catch

If you're living in the United States and have an active YouTube Premium membership, then you could redeem three months of PC Game Pass. As far as value goes, some might argue that nothing even comes close to what Game Pass has to offer, especially in terms of 1st party day-one releases. Now, while it might sound enticing, there are a couple of hoops you need to jump through to qualify for this 3-month free trial.

20 photos Photo: Xbox