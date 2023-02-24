Gran Turismo 7 Won Racing Game of the Year at the 2023 D.I.C.E. Awards

While Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok from 2022 are still wreaking havoc and winning GOTY (Game of the Year) awards left and right, they're not the only kids on the block. We have to take into account other categories aside from blockbuster action-oriented games. Like the racing genre for example, where Gran Turismo 7 blasted through the competition with ease during the 2023 D.I.C.E. Awards.
First, let's get rid of all the weird acronyms: "D.I.C.E." stands for Design, Innovate, Communicate, and Entertain, which video games do plenty of. The event celebrates the best of the best yearly, and it's all under the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) umbrella. (Where was this "Interactive Science" while I was growing up to show my parents that video games aren't a waste of time?)
This year, the famed journalist Greg Miller from Kinda Funny Games and Stella Chung from IGN hosted the event from Resorts World in Las Vegas. No less than 61 games released in 2022 were nominated in 23 different categories, which brings us to our main "culprit," Kazunori Yamauchi-San's Gran Turismo 7.
There wasn't a lot of competition in this category, but that doesn't make its opponents any less worthy. F1 22 and Need for Speed Unbound, both from EA, put up a great fight, but in the end, Sony's Polyphony Digital showed them what's what. This would make the second GOTY win for GT7, but if the upcoming BAFTA Awards show from March 2 has anything to say, it could even score a third.
If you're wondering why gaming has more than one "Oscar" award ceremony, no one answer would be truly correct. As a lifelong gamer, I'll just say that we're happy shows like this exist because they recognize video games as interactive art, just like movies are a form of passive art.
Gran Turismo 7 is riding the wave pretty high and proud, and it will be interesting to watch how the next Forza Motorsport will look and perform both on our gaming rigs, but also during award shows.
Earlier in February, Polyphony Digital's main honcho confirmed that work on GT8 is planned with a specific theme in mind, although Yamauchi-San couldn't share any more details.
The PlayStation-exclusive racing franchise will soon cross into the passive realm of the movie business. Named simply (and maybe quite boringly?) Gran Turismo, it's supposed to come out on August 11, 2023. Neil Blomkamp is sitting neatly in the directing chair, with heavy names like David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Djimon Hounsou making appearances in the front seats.
On February 22, GT7 received a free update for the $550 PS VR2, followed by another update that you can check out right now. It contains some bangers like the 1970 Citroen DS 21 Pallas, the 1965 Honda RA272, an Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo with Street and Off-road modes, and finally, the 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS. Judging from the backseat, Gran Turismo isn't just PlayStation's 25-year-old rising star, but it looks like it's shining brighter than ever.
Our winner for the #DICEAwards in the Racing Game of the Year category is #GranTurismo7! @thegranturismo pic.twitter.com/ZjVrnvjdXK— Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) February 24, 2023