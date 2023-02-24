Gran Turismo 7 Won Racing Game of the Year at the 2023 D.I.C.E. Awards

While Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok from 2022 are still wreaking havoc and winning GOTY (Game of the Year) awards left and right, they're not the only kids on the block. We have to take into account other categories aside from blockbuster action-oriented games. Like the racing genre for example, where Gran Turismo 7 blasted through the competition with ease during the 2023 D.I.C.E. Awards.

7 photos Photo: DICE Awards