First Sneak Peek at Gran Turismo the Movie, It Looks and Sounds Surreal

This year in August, Sony will release a movie adaptation of the racing simulator video game Gran Turismo. And now we get the first sneak peek, which looks quite thrilling.
Last year, Uncharted, which was also based on a video game, hit the big screen. It starred Marvel's Tom Holland and action star Mark Wahlberg and ended up grossing a bit over $400 million. While the movie didn't get the best reviews from critics, it made film producers realize the potential of turning more video games into movies.
So, the Gran Turismo became the next project. The movie has been in development for a long time, but now it looks like it's finally going to happen.
The racing simulator live-action motorsport film also has some big names attached to it, from the cast, which includes Lord of the Rings’ Orlando Bloom and Stranger Things' David Harbour, to the director, who is Neill Blomkamp (Elysium, District 9) and Jason Hall (Paranoia, American Sniper), while Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) worked on the script.
And now Sony Pictures Entertainment has just shared the first exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming film during a press conference at CES 2023, and it looks absolutely surreal.
The one-minute teaser footage shows just enough to get you hooked and leave you wanting more, with just the right amount of racing, stunning graphics, and a few quotes from the main actors, speaking about how this movie is intended for the cinema, how it's not just a racing film, but about drama, hard work, and also a love story.
The short clip gives an aerial view of a racing track, with helicopters flying above it while cars race below. There are a Nissan GT-R, a Ford GT, and a Lamborghini Huracan, among many others involved in the action.
According to the first details released, the movie will be based on a true story, following the life story of a Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills helped him win a series of Nissan competitions, allowed him to start racing real cars and put him on the path of becoming a real-life racing car driver.
The person in question is Jann Mardenborough, who won Nissan's 2011 GT Academy competition, beating more than 90,000 participants. Jaan ended up racing in FIA European F3 Championship, Japan's Super Formula, and Super GT and even had a go at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the movie, Jaan will be played by Archie Madekwe (Midsommar, Voyagers).
Besides the first exclusive look at the upcoming live-action movie, during the same conference, Sony also announced that Gran Turismo 7 will get PlayStation VR 2 support.
Gran Turismo will hit theaters on August 11, 2023, and Harbour promised that “you’re going to feel like you’re in the middle of it.” And from the teaser, we can tell that it will look and sound awesome.
