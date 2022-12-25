autoevolution
 

Stunt Racers Share Behind-the-Scenes Pictures of the Upcoming "Gran Turismo" Movie

Gran Turismo is a popular video game franchise dating back to 1997. As with many iconic video games, producers jump at the opportunity of turning them into movies, such as Tomb Raider, Uncharted, and others. The same happened for Gran Turismo (GT), as it was announced earlier this year that a film adaptation would be released. Now, the movie's stunt team revealed that production is wrapped.
Neill Blomkamp, the mind behind renowned science fiction movies such as District 9, Elysium, and Chappie, directed the movie. Even though the upcoming film couldn't be further from sci-fi, it'll be nice to see his take on it. The screenplay was done by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin.

The latest release in the eight-game franchise is Gran Turismo 7. Since debuting in 1997, more than 90 million units of the racing simulator game have been sold, making it Play Station's most profitable game franchise ever. Even though the latest installment received some negative feedback because the game included microtransactions and excessive grinding, it still broke a record in the U.S. for the highest-grossing launch month sales for a Gran Turismo game. The term "grinding" refers to the fact that players have to play extensively to be able to earn in-game credits and buy their desired vehicles.

Gran Turismo began filming in Hungary in November 2022, and the team spent about seven weeks around the world creating the action-packed scenes. It features David Harbour (you might know him from Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschmann, and Emelia Hartford.

The movie is based on a true story – it's about a teen fan of the Gran Turismo series that uses the video games to train to become a real-life racing driver. In 2011, Jann Mardenborough became the third (and youngest) winner of the GT Academy competition after beating more than 90,000 participants. The GT Academy was a television programme run by Nissan and Sony, and it offered GT gamers the chance to switch from virtual to real-life motorsport. Mardenborough went on to compete in several championships, such as the Dubai 24-Hour race or the F3 European Championship.

Gran Turismo stunt racers Mauro Calo and Ollie Millroy have unveiled the update via Twitter and shared behind-the-scenes images and text about their experience on the set. Both stuntmen have extensive experience in the stunt world. Calo has worked on Wonder Woman 1984 and Jurassic World: Dominion. Millroy is even a professional race car driver, and he has starred in many movies, such as Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and London Has Fallen.

Let's take a quick look at Millroy's tweet – besides telling us he enjoyed every minute of filming, we can see the stunt team gathered around what looks like a miniature model of the Hungaroring circuit, planning the movie scenes. It's nice to see Mardenborough on the set, and it makes sense since the film is based on his journey.

In his Twitter post, Mauro Calo shared pictures of the slate used while filming and of the Nissan GTR camera car, praising its performance in conditions ranging from 35 to –5 degrees Celsius. He also claims the stunt team innovated how to film race cars actually racing.

Gran Turismo is set to be released theatrically by Sony Pictures on August 11, 2023.


Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

