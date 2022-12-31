Top 5 Driving Video Games of 2022

As we are just hours away from celebrating 2023, I thought we'd look back at some of the best driving games of 2022. Together with some of my colleagues, we've reviewed quite a few titles. But for today's story, I will only be choosing the best five ones, which I feel are truly worth playing if you're a fan of the genre.
As much as it pains me to do so, I haven't selected Need for Speed Unbound for this list as I feel the franchise lost its appeal somewhere around 2005. NHRA: Speed for All wasn't impressive enough to get here either, although drag racing enthusiasts might disagree.
For those of you out there that would like a more Sci-Fi approach to racing, you can have a look at Redout 2 as well. For today's story, here are the Top 5 picks for 2022 in no particular order or ranking. Each of these games is bound to keep you glued to your screens for at least a few hours so why not give them a go yourself?
F1 22
F1 22 is the closest most people will ever get to driving a World Championship race car.
While some would argue that F1 racing feels slightly more realistic when experienced in Assetto Corsa, there's no doubt that F1 22 is more appealing to a broader audience. And that's especially valid if you happen to have a Playseat and the adjacent accessories at home. While you could wait for F1 23 to be launched a few months from now, you can also be on the lookout for some Steam offers that will allow you to buy F1 22 at 40% of its usual value.
Dakar Desert Rally
Dakar Desert Rally will provide access to both categories and more. The sheer number of available vehicles is only outshined by the size of the map, which will make most games feel tiny in comparison.
Roaming through the desert doesn't necessarily have to be a competition against the clock or your competitors, as you can choose to just enjoy the environment with all its elements. The soundtrack isn't quite as exciting as we've seen with other franchises, but it's not a deal-breaker in any way. If this game would benefit from a modding community as big as the one that's around for Assetto Corsa, it could probably provide hundreds of hours of fun without the need for a new installment or a major upgrade.
Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7 features a huge variety of cars: more than twice as many as all the vehicles in Dakar Desert Rally put together! Don't expect it to be a pure simulator like Assetto Corsa, but chances are that for most gamers it will feel like a lot more fun down the road.
Just do yourself a favor and don't activate all the driving assists as you might as well stick to watching someone else play instead. Some people have complained that some of the older Gran Turismo games provided more hours of gameplay overall, but you can always try to improve your lap records to extend your experience until the next installment comes along.
WRC Generations
Given that it's almost 20 years old, most people would rather enjoy a more modern experience. WRC Generations might have its flaws, but it's still one of the most exciting products affiliated with this genre today. Just like with the previous titles mentioned here, we'd recommend you get a steering wheel and pedals for the most authentic experience. And you should also consider getting a handbrake as well to help navigate around the tight corners on the in-game stages.
GRID Legends
GRID Legends! It's one of the more arcade-ish titles here, but that's not a deal-breaker for the average gamer in any way. It's crazy to think that this is the fifth installment in the GRID series and that 20 years have gone by since the days of its predecessor, Toca Race Driver.
GRID Legends provides a good variety of both vehicles and race tracks, and we'd probably spend hours and hours jumping and racing Stadium Trucks. Not everyone is going to take a liking to the way the story mode has been developed, but you at least have to appreciate the effort put in by the team to provide a relatively different perspective to the game.
At the end of the day, if you can't make up your mind on which one of these games best fits your needs there's only one thing left to do. And no, we aren't suggesting that you should buy all of them. You'll find plenty of YouTube videos showing the gameplay and graphics for each one of them, and that should help you make the right decision.
