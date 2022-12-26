Legendary God of War Creator Wishes Everyone A Merry Twisted Metal Day for Christmas

David Jaffe, the extremely popular, but also controversial original God of War and Twisted Metal creator, replied to a tweet recently wishing everyone a "Totally Twisted Merry Metal Day to us all!" Anyone who has ever played the Twisted Metal games either loved or hated them. But no matter how you feel about the games, now there's a new TV show on the horizon, that will air on the Peacock streaming service.
The Twisted Metal series saw the light of day for the very first time in 1995 on the original PlayStation. Developed in-house by Sony, in total, it saw eight different iterations of the main series, together with two spin-offs.
Some were excellent, some, not so much, and some... never got to see a release date, being canceled during development. As far as the present is concerned, Twisted Metal's presence in the gaming landscape lives only in the memories of '90s kids.
However, in 2019, PlayStation Productions was born with the intent to "transport" their gaming IPs to the movie and TV show entertainment formats. So far, they've released the Uncharted movie, which did pretty well at the box office, bringing in more than three times its budget, according to sources from the industry.
Then there's The Last of Us show coming on January 15, 2023 on HBO Max, another extremely famous PS title also made by the creators of the Uncharted series, Naughty Dog. Gran Turismo is supposed to come out in theaters on August 11, 2023, starring the Stranger Things megastar David Harbour, and is directed by the legendary Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Chappie).
Furthermore, Sony plans to release a God of War show on Amazon's streaming platform and a Horizon Zero Dawn series on Netflix. For better or for worse, God of War and Horizon will be live-action adaptations, meaning they're not animated, but shot in "real life." Obviously, the almighty greenscreen and CGI effects will weigh heavily on the shows, given their high-fantasy and science-fiction nature.
According to IMDB, Peacock's Twisted Metal will have 10 episodes. It's starring some pretty heavyweight names, like Anthony Mackie (Falcon from The Avengers) as John Doe, Stephanie Beatriz (Detective Rosa Diaz from Brooklyn 99), Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth, Neve Campbell (Scream), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman from Spider-Man 3), and many others.
The plot is allegedly inspired by the main idea of the games. The synopsis would be that it "follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland."
In the Twisted Metal universe, there's one really important character called Calypso. He has the power to grant anyone any wish, no matter how supernatural it might be. This character is more or less based on the Devil himself, and in some cases, when he grants a wish, he makes it so that it backfires.
He is also the one that created the Twisted Metal battle-royale-like competition, where people get in reinforced vehicles equipped with weapons and heavy artillery, and try to annihilate each other. Think of it like Mortal Kombat, but with custom mods.
This relates to the tweet because the tournament is only held once a year... you guessed it, on Christmas Eve. The winner gets to ask one wish from Calypso and it shall be granted, even though it will probably be in some dark or twisted (pun intended) way.
At the time of writing, there is no official release date, or even a lot of information about the show for that matter, but we do have a 2023 window. With production having ended back in August 2022, it could even air during the first half of 2023.
