Best Racing Games in Steam's Winter Sale 2022

Launched in September 2003, the online service was originally regarded as a threat to PC gaming due to a certain requirement, namely constant Internet connection during a time when few households had access to broadband. 2004 wasn’t exactly kind for Steam either due to slow download speeds and servers that struggled with growing user demand.
Steam became a force to be reckoned with in 2004 with the release of Half-Life 2, a classic shooter that required the user to sign up for Steam even if they purchased the game on a compact disc from a brick-and-mortar store. This moment is also considered a watershed for the gaming industry, marking the transition from the physical to the digital model.
The first non-Valve games arrived on Steam in 2005, and since then, Steam’s library grew slowly but steadily. More than 50,000 games are currently available to purchase and play, including auto- and moto-related games such as the ones we’ve picked below. All of them are heavily discontinued, as expected for this particularly jolly period of the year.SIMS
iRacing, which is 66 percent off at 3.39 dollars compared to 9.99 dollars. This title received its latest update in September 2022, with said update including the release of the Porsche Mission R.
DiRT Rally 2.0 launched in February 2019 to much critical acclaim, and it’s still going strong even though the latest update came in April 2021. The successor to the 2015 video game DiRT Rally is 75 percent off at 4.99 dollars as standard and 9.99 dollars for the Game of the Year Edition.
The final entry in this category is Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 at 30 percent off. Currently listed at 17,49 dollars as standard, this fellow is also available to download completely free in demo mode. The November 2022 update saw many bug fixes, including bug fixes in Drag Racing.
VR-enabled SIMS
F1 22 needs no introduction. Developed by Codemasters and published by Electronic Arts, the Formula 1 racing game is 60 percent off at 23.99 dollars or 31.99 dollars for the Champions Edition. Developed and published by Studio 397, rFactor 2 is a bit more affordable at 15.99 dollars (15 percent off).
Released in December 2014 on Windows, critically acclaimed Assetto Corsa is 80 percent off at 3.99 dollars, with the offer ending on January 5th. The Ultimate Edition is a whopping 90 percent off at 7.93 dollars. Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official GT World Challenge video game, might be much to your liking as well at 13.59 dollars (66 percent off).
The last entry in the VR-enabled category is Automobilista 2 from Reiza Studios. The majority of reviews are very positive, although some players complained about weird physics in certain vehicles. The demo is free, whereas the retail version can be yours at 11.99 dollars (70 percent off).ARCADE
Hot Pursuit launched a whopping 12 years ago? The 16th title in the Need for Speed series received a well-deserved remaster in 2020, which is now available on Steam at 75 percent off (7.49 dollars). Need for Speed Heat is discounted like crazy as well. At the moment of reporting, you can get it for 80 percent off at 13.99 freedom eagles.
If the Need for Speed franchise isn’t your thing, Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition is currently listed at 19.79 dollars. GRID Legends can be had for 11.99 dollars as standard or 23.99 bucks for the Deluxe Edition. Heavily inspired by classics such as Rollcage and Star Wars Episode I: Racer, GRIP: Combat Racing is a cool 85 percent off at merely 4.49 dollars.
In keeping with the wackier side of arcade racing, Wreckfest is a demolition derby-inspired game that retails at 11.99 dollars on Steam, as opposed to its regular price of 29.99 dollars. Inertial Drift is listed at 8.99 dollars, and Horizon Chase Turbo is 80 percent off at 3.99 greenbacks.MOTO
MotoGP 22, but only a handful would pony up the full retail price of 49.99 dollars. Fortunately for the majority, the closest gaming experience to the MotoGP series now costs 14.99 dollars on Steam.
RIDE 4 is developed and published by the company behind MotoGP 22, and it’s even more affordable. Instead of 49.99 bucks, you can enjoy this realistic masterpiece for 80 percent off at merely 9.99 freedom eagles.
Last but certainly not least, Road Redemption puts you in the role of a biker gang leader. The riding combat adventure game flaunts dozens of weapons and a pretty big campaign for a very reasonable 5.99 dollars.FUN
Hot Wheels Unleashed allows you to collect Hot Wheels vehicles, build insane tracks, and race to your heart’s content for 12.49 bucks.
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection is a kart racing video game that brings together a lot of characters from your favorite Sega franchises, including the blue hedgehog we all know and love. You can race across land, water, and the air for 75 percent off at merely 4.99 dollars.
Developed by Nadeo and published by Ubisoft, Trackmania Turbo was developed to deliver the ultimate arcade racing experience. Over 200 tracks, four environments, campaign mode, a double driver mode, and VR compatibility are currently offered at 50 percent off at 19.99 dollars.
