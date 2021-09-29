Cutest and Smallest Game Boy Ever Is the Size of a Keychain and Playable, Has Five Games

This might just be the world’s smallest and cutest Game Boy ever made, being the size of a keychain. But it’s not just a cool accessory for your keys, as it is also playable. If you have 20/20 vision that is…
Developed by TinyCircuits, an electronics manufacturer based in Ohio, the Thumby device is not even as big as your thumb, but they somehow managed to make it fully functional. As if designed for the most delicate hands, the cutest portable game ever comes with a 4-way D-pad, two buttons, and a surprisingly bright 72x40 monochrome OLED display. It is equipped with a built-in 40mAh rechargeable battery that offers up to two hours of gameplay. The Thumby game boy measures 1.2 x 0.7 x 0.3 in (29.5 x 18 x 8.5 mm).
With a Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor and 2 MB of total internal storage, Thumby includes five retro preloaded games: TinyBlocks (the legendary block puzzle game), Space Debris (a space shooter), Annelid (the classic snake game), Delver (a dungeon adventure game), and Saur Run (with a small, jumping dinosaur). You can also create and store other games in Thumby’s internal memory using the MicroPython programming language.
The itsy-bitsy device even allows for multi-player gaming by connecting two Thumbys via a Thumby Link cable and using the micro USB port of the gadget.
Right now, Thumby is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and has already achieved its $15,000 goal, with almost $35,000 raised so far. There is almost a month left in the campaign.
A pledge of at least $19 will get you your own keychain-sized Thumby in the classic light gray color. But you can also opt for a color of your choice if you are willing to pledge a minimum of $24. The estimated delivery date for the tiny device is February 2022.
With a Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor and 2 MB of total internal storage, Thumby includes five retro preloaded games: TinyBlocks (the legendary block puzzle game), Space Debris (a space shooter), Annelid (the classic snake game), Delver (a dungeon adventure game), and Saur Run (with a small, jumping dinosaur). You can also create and store other games in Thumby’s internal memory using the MicroPython programming language.
The itsy-bitsy device even allows for multi-player gaming by connecting two Thumbys via a Thumby Link cable and using the micro USB port of the gadget.
Right now, Thumby is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and has already achieved its $15,000 goal, with almost $35,000 raised so far. There is almost a month left in the campaign.
A pledge of at least $19 will get you your own keychain-sized Thumby in the classic light gray color. But you can also opt for a color of your choice if you are willing to pledge a minimum of $24. The estimated delivery date for the tiny device is February 2022.