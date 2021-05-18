Your Nintendo Switch Controller Can Be Used to Take Remote Pics With Your Phone

The TeamGee Behemoth Is World’s Most Balanced All-Terrain Electric Board

Here’s a cool idea for you: did you know you can use your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con to take photos on your smartphone remotely? 1 photo



The way this works is by pairing the Nintendo controller with your smartphone via Bluetooth. According to



Once you complete this step and go to your Bluetooth option on your smartphone, you’ll see the Joy-Con on the list. All you have to do is tap on it and wait for the controller to be paired.



As far as actually triggering a photo goes, the Joy-Con buttons you have to use vary depending on what



You can also use the Joy-Com to zoom in or out. The “X” and “Y” buttons on the controller work great for that on Samsung smartphones.



The Nintendo Switch video



Here’s Byotan’s quick demonstration of how you can use the Joy-Con to snap photos without even touching your phone.



