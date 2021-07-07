New Nintendo Switch Is Larger, Comes With Better Audio and an OLED Display

More on this:

1 The OmniCentro Dock for Nintendo Switch Lets You Play On the Go in 4K

2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Receives the First Update Since January 2019

3 Nintendo Launches a $10 App That Uses the Joy-Con to Detect Home Intruders

4 Your Nintendo Switch Controller Can Be Used to Take Remote Pics With Your Phone

5 This Guy Created a Portable Wii Using a Game Boy Advance SP Console