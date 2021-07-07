New Nintendo Switch Is Larger, Comes With Better Audio and an OLED Display

Rumors finally turned into reality, as Nintendo officially announced its new Switch version, which brings a larger and improved 7-inch 720p OLED display to the table.
While there aren’t any major internal updates to the new Switch OLED version of the console, the new Switch comes with 64GB of internal storage, compared to the 32GB offered with the standard Switch. Nintendo keeps the NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor and the same card slots.
The new console is also equipped with a larger 7-inch display, compared to the older version which featured a 6.2-inch one. You’ve also got a wide adjustable stand to go with it. Two colors available for the new Switch, white and black.
Another update brought to the table by Nintendo with the new Switch is a wired LAN port, in addition to the HDMI, USB, and AC adapter ports. However, the LAN cable is sold separately. There are still two USB ports included with the new dock, which is also slightly lighter, at 69 lbs vs 72 lbs, with the old, standard dock.
Nintendo keeps the same battery size for the new Switch, with a 4310 mAh Li-ion that offers up to 9 hours of playtime. The number can decrease depending on the complexity of the game you are playing.
Nintendo fans will also be pleased to hear that the new console offers enhanced audio. You can either use the onboard speakers of the Switch OLED or go externally, using the 3.5mm jack. Users also have the possibility to use the HDMI port in the dock to connect the console to your TV, enjoying a full HD resolution at 60 fps.
All the original Joy-Cons will be compatible with the new OLED model.
You can purchase the new Nintendo Switch OLED model starting October 8, for a price of $350.
The new console is also equipped with a larger 7-inch display, compared to the older version which featured a 6.2-inch one. You’ve also got a wide adjustable stand to go with it. Two colors available for the new Switch, white and black.
Another update brought to the table by Nintendo with the new Switch is a wired LAN port, in addition to the HDMI, USB, and AC adapter ports. However, the LAN cable is sold separately. There are still two USB ports included with the new dock, which is also slightly lighter, at 69 lbs vs 72 lbs, with the old, standard dock.
Nintendo keeps the same battery size for the new Switch, with a 4310 mAh Li-ion that offers up to 9 hours of playtime. The number can decrease depending on the complexity of the game you are playing.
Nintendo fans will also be pleased to hear that the new console offers enhanced audio. You can either use the onboard speakers of the Switch OLED or go externally, using the 3.5mm jack. Users also have the possibility to use the HDMI port in the dock to connect the console to your TV, enjoying a full HD resolution at 60 fps.
All the original Joy-Cons will be compatible with the new OLED model.
You can purchase the new Nintendo Switch OLED model starting October 8, for a price of $350.