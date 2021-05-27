Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Receives the First Update Since January 2019

5 What If Mario Drove the Ferrari SF90 in Mario Kart?

Launched nearly four years ago, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be a surprisingly popular game and it is, in fact, the absolute best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. 1 photo



So in other words, what we have here is quite a hit, and while many are hoping for Nintendo to come up with Mario Kart 9, it’s pretty clear the company has absolutely no reason to rush this particular launch.



And as it turns out, Nintendo too wants to stick with Mario 8 Kart Deluxe for as long as possible, so the company this week came up with the first update in over two years. The previous update, which brought the game to version 1.7.1, was published on January 23, 2019.



Installing the update is as straightforward as possible, as Nintendo Switch owners only have to connect their consoles to the Internet, launch the game, and then wait for the new pack to be downloaded and installed before they get to see a confirmation prompt that the new version has been successfully deployed.



While Nintendo sticks with smaller updates like this one, which also land at a super-slow pace anyway, some are still dreaming about expansion packs that would add new racers and tracks. But of course, this is something that Nintendo doesn’t even want to talk about, so right now, both more substantial updates for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Kart 9 are projects that gamers can only dream about. Recently released figures have also revealed that total sales since launch reached 35.4 million copies, which also makes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe the top-selling racing game in the United States in gaming history.So in other words, what we have here is quite a hit, and while many are hoping for Nintendo to come up with Mario Kart 9, it’s pretty clear the company has absolutely no reason to rush this particular launch.And as it turns out, Nintendo too wants to stick with Mario 8 Kart Deluxe for as long as possible, so the company this week came up with the first update in over two years. The previous update, which brought the game to version 1.7.1, was published on January 23, 2019.The new update isn’t a massive one, as it only includes just two minor bug fixes. First of all, Nintendo says it has managed to address an issue that caused tournament points to be reset, while the second fix targets a problem resetting match history with friends.Installing the update is as straightforward as possible, as Nintendo Switch owners only have to connect their consoles to the Internet, launch the game, and then wait for the new pack to be downloaded and installed before they get to see a confirmation prompt that the new version has been successfully deployed.While Nintendo sticks with smaller updates like this one, which also land at a super-slow pace anyway, some are still dreaming about expansion packs that would add new racers and tracks. But of course, this is something that Nintendo doesn’t even want to talk about, so right now, both more substantial updates for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Kart 9 are projects that gamers can only dream about.