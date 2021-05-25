5 Good Guy Turns In Lost Nintendo to Police, Bored Officers Beat All High Scores

Nintendo Launches a $10 App That Uses the Joy-Con to Detect Home Intruders

Infra-red tripwires, spy alarms, motion detectors for intruders. It all sounds like an Ocean’s Eleven plot, but it’s just Nintendo’s new app that lets you use your Switch controller as a spy alarm. 4 photos



According to Nintendo’s explanations, the Spy Alarm transmits an infrared tripwire from the Joy-Con and if someone crosses that beam, it bounces back to the



The app lets you choose between four alarm sounds and has a logger so you can see when and how many times the alarm was triggered.



Of course that the



The Spy Alarm will be released on May 27 and you can



There are apparently all sorts of available hacks for the Joy-Con. You can also use the Just as its name clearly suggests, Spy Alarm is a utility app developed for your Nintendo Switch console that sounds an alarm in case it detects an intruder. The app uses your Joy-Con to do its thing. The controller has an infrared camera at the bottom and it can detect light that is not visible to the human eye.According to Nintendo’s explanations, the Spy Alarm transmits an infrared tripwire from the Joy-Con and if someone crosses that beam, it bounces back to the camera , and an alarm is triggered. All you have to do is place the Joy-Con on the edge of a flat surface, pointing it in the direction you want, within the range of up to 1 meter (3.2 ft). That range can be wider if whatever/whoever breaks the beam is reflective or white. But that’s not exactly the color of choice for most robbers out there.The app lets you choose between four alarm sounds and has a logger so you can see when and how many times the alarm was triggered.Of course that the Nintendo Switch has to be turned on and with the app running for all these to work and to receive notifications on a mobile device. And then there's also its limited range to consider, which is kind of a bummer.The Spy Alarm will be released on May 27 and you can purchase it for $10.There are apparently all sorts of available hacks for the Joy-Con. You can also use the controller as a remote shutter release for your smartphone. In other words, you can use it to take photos with your phone from a distance. It is all done via Bluetooth and using the buttons on the controller.

