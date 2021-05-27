The Witcher: Old World Slays the Board Game Market, Raised $2.6 Million In a Day

The Witcher is an iconic video game and even though it was released more than 13 years ago, veteran players, as well as new ones, still enjoy slaying monsters and fighting villains on the Continent. But it looks like gamers will also take Geralt of Rivia in action-packed adventures on a board version that’s raised almost $3 million in funding so far.
The board game is called The Witcher: Old World, and allows 1 to 5 players aged 14 and above. An epic quest will last from 90 to 150 minutes and includes miniature monsters as well as Witcher ones. There are also a plethora of cards (trophy, exploration, potion, action, event cards, and more), player tokens a two-layer player board.
The action takes place years before the saga of Geralt of Rivia and players have to travel across a vast map, confronting other witchers around the Continent to defend their school’s honor, fight monsters, and even meditate to get special trophies.
The Witcher: Old World proved to have massive success. The board game was presented in a Kickstarter campaign, in an attempt to raise $304,000 and managed to achieve its goal in less than 24 hours. Backers pledged $2.6 million in a single day. Now the game has reached almost $3 million but there are still 15 days to go in the campaign.
The board version of the game was created by CD Projekt Red, the game studio behind the original video game, and Go On Board, a board games designer based in Poland.
Given that the Old World has already reached its goal, the game creators promise to take it to its final stage of pre-production development starting June and up until October 2021.
Backers have to pledge a minimum of €70 ($85) for a standard box and should expect to receive the board game in June 2022.
The action takes place years before the saga of Geralt of Rivia and players have to travel across a vast map, confronting other witchers around the Continent to defend their school’s honor, fight monsters, and even meditate to get special trophies.
The Witcher: Old World proved to have massive success. The board game was presented in a Kickstarter campaign, in an attempt to raise $304,000 and managed to achieve its goal in less than 24 hours. Backers pledged $2.6 million in a single day. Now the game has reached almost $3 million but there are still 15 days to go in the campaign.
The board version of the game was created by CD Projekt Red, the game studio behind the original video game, and Go On Board, a board games designer based in Poland.
Given that the Old World has already reached its goal, the game creators promise to take it to its final stage of pre-production development starting June and up until October 2021.
Backers have to pledge a minimum of €70 ($85) for a standard box and should expect to receive the board game in June 2022.