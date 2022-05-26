Things We Expect About the F1 22 and Why It's the Most Crucial Project From Codemasters

We will share our concerns about the next-gen F1 racing game, things we expect, and why the F1 22 will determine the future of Codemasters. Without further explanations, let's get right into it.F1 22 is the 14th game developed by Codemasters and the second one available for next-generation consoles. However, I believe this will be the most crucial game in the series because of the introduction of new rules. Why, you may ask? In 2014, the new V6 turbo hybrid engines were introduced, and Codemasters had to make the right changes in the game. Besides, the Xbox One and Playstation 4 were also launched in that period, so it was another challenge for the developing company.As a result, F1 2014 and F1 2015 were probably the worst games in the series (except F1 2009, which was only available on Nintendo). F1 2014 was full of bugs and problems. The engines sounded worse than the real ones, the AI was dumb, the steering was terrible, etc.The game was a copycat of the 2013 game but with updated car skins and driver lineups. But then F1 2015 came, being the first one available for Xbox One and PS4. Though the AI was slightly better and the developers improved the driving mechanics, the so loved career mode where you created your driver was deleted from the game.As a result, it felt very repetitive and boring after a couple of weeks of playing. Oh, and the safety car was removed too. So I am allowed to have my doubts about the F1 22 because if they miss this one as badly, then the collaboration with giant company EA Sports could end. Hopefully, it won't be the case.Now let's discuss what we know about the new game. Well, the Miami Grand Prix track will be introduced, together with the new modified circuits such as Spain, Australia and Abu Dhabi. Albert Park is laser-scanned, meaning it will be as accurate as possible, setting the trend for other tracks in the future.With EA Sports contributions, F1 22 will concentrate more on the lifestyle of your custom driver, something similar to MyPlayer from the NBA 2K series. From what we know, it will be named F1 Life, which is the location of multiplayer lobbies, presenting as a flat that players can decorate with items and an avatar to dress. Besides, a lineup of supercars from Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes will be available in time trial challenges. If that is not enough, you can even drive the safety cars.The successful My Team mode is back, having the Entry Status as a new option. This lets players pick the type of team they want to be. You can choose from a small private one, similar to Marussia, or go all-in with a big group like a manufacturer and immediately challenge for the championship.Another big news for F1 22 is the crossplay option, meaning it doesn't matter if you use an Xbox, a Playstation, or a PC. You can play who you want from every platform, which is fantastic news. However, this option will come as a post-launch update because the developers team responsible for the crossplay is based in Ukraine.For PC players, we have even greater news. F1 22 will be VR compatible, meaning if you own something like an Oculus Quest 2, you can get as close to reality as possible.These are some things we know, and we expect from the F1 22 game. Until the official launch date, we will bring more updates.