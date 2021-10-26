New Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Features Collectors Journey to Own Over 400 Cars

"There are many unique cars around the world with long histories behind them," says Kaz, the heart and soul of Gran Turismo. This short trailer reveals how collecting cars have influenced the game. And it teases some new cars, maybe even a new track.
For longtime Gran Turismo fans, it's no secret that collecting cars is a part of the gameplay. For some titles in the franchise, that's been more challenging than others.
In Gran Turismo 6, more than 1,200 cars were available. Of course, many were simply small variations on others. The community as a whole constantly jokes about how many different Nissans and Hondas are available.
Gran Turismo 7 sounds like it will be far more manageable with a bit over 400 cars to choose from. Most importantly to fans, there doesn't seem to be a boring one in the bunch. Also, Kaz says that GT7 will get "cutting-edge PS5-quality models" as well.
Some of them are on display in the trailer itself too. Most shocking might be what looks like a Willys Jeep in one garage shot. There's also a Ferrari 250 GTO and a 250 GT along with a Corvette Stingray, and a Nissan GT-R LM NISMO.
We also think that an original track or two might be hinted at. We've seen a fan favorite, Deep Forest Raceway, revealed in the same fashion in previous teaser trailers. However, this time it looks like Apricot Hill might be the one drawn in streaks.
One fan on the GTPlanet forum posted a photo all but proving it. If true, there's no doubt that fans would love a new version of Apricot Hill. While it's clear that Gran Turismo is pushing the brand forward with new cars and partnerships, like the one with Brembo, it's great to see them nodding to the die-hard fans too.
