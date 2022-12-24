Best Racing Games in PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale 2022

If you’re playing on PC, I’d like to remind you that both Epic Games Store and Steam are running weeks-long sales on their digital distribution stores. However, if you favor PlayStation over any other gaming platform, we got you covered. Sony recently kicked off its Holiday Sale 2022, so if you were looking to buy a racing game but couldn’t afford to pay the full price, now would be a good time to check this out.
As mentioned, hundreds of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games are getting up to 75% discounts on PlayStation Store, so if you don’t know exactly what you want, we’ve made a list with some of the best racing games on sale right now.
Most of these titles are available on both PlayStation 4 and 5 and have the same price, but a few have different prices. Don’t worry; we’ll mention whenever a game has a different price on the two PlayStation consoles.
GRID Legends, another great racing game launched this year, is available for just $12, while Monster Energy Supercross 5 – The Official Videogame is getting a massive 75% discount. For those who are more attached to the managing part of anything vehicle-related, F1 Manager 2022 is on sale for $27.5. The price might seem high, but this is truly a great game that every F1 fan should play.
There’s something for bike fans, too, including MotoGP 22 for $12.5, SBK 22 for $20, MXGP 2021 – The Official Motorcross Videogame for $10, RIDE 4 for $10, and RiMS Racing for $14 ($17.5 on PS4).
- MX vs ATV Legends – $28
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – $25
- Autobahn Police Simulator 3 – $24
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing – $21
- SRX: The Game – $28
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing – $37.5
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – $10
- Inertial Drift – $10
- Overpass – $6
Almost the entire Need for Speed series is on sale as well, apart from the most recent title, Need for Speed Unbound. If you’re still missing any of the older games, here are some that are getting huge discounts until next year:
- Need for Speed Heat – $6
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – $4
- Need for Speed Rivals – $5
Sony’s PlayStation Holiday Sale covers just about every spectrum of the racing genre, and that includes family games too. For example, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is on sale for just $14, while PAW Patrol: Grand Prix and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway cost $30 and $20, respectively.
Also, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R is getting a whopping 60% discount, although it’s certainly not the best game to represent such a huge franchise. If you’re looking for something more … zen, I got you covered. I can’t recommend enough art of rally and Absolute Drift: Zen Edition. They’re now on sale for just $15 and $3.5, respectively, a very small price to pay for two absolute winners.
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – $5
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – $7.5
Simulator fans looking for something more unusual, yet fun to play, should definitely check out Tourist Bus Simulator, which is now on sale for $24. If you want something more traditional and don’t own it yet, DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition costs just $12.5, while Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition is $8.
Some of the games below can easily pass as “oldies but goldies,” while others are just some older racing games that are very cheap and could be of interest:
- WipEout Omega Collection – $8
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer – $7.5
- Road Redemption – $8
- FlatOut 4 – Total Insanity – $11.25
Once again, the sale covers a lot more racing games, so make sure to check out your local PlayStation Store. Keep in mind that the Sony PlayStation “Holiday Sale” ends on January 18, 2023, so there’s plenty of time to decide what to add to your backlog of games.