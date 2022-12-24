This Flight Sim Stand Wants To Make You Feel Like a Living Room Airline Pilot

The VelocityOne Stand from Turtle Beach is meant to go perfectly with their previously-launched peripherals, the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System, VelocityOne Flightstick, and the VelocityOne Rudder Pedals. The ensemble is meant for the most pretentious of aficionados. However, before you jump toward the ceiling with joy upon hearing this news, you might want to check out its price first.
Before getting to the stand, let's have a quick look first at the rest of the setup. Announced at E3 2021, the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System is meant to go hand-in-hand with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The flight controller is compatible with PC, as well as Microsoft's flagship consoles, the Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.
The Turtle Beach company is well-known for other gaming peripherals it released over the years, like headsets or the Recon Xbox Controller. Now returning to the VelocityOne Flight, it promises to deliver one of the best experiences for flight sim gaming out there.
The controller features a throttle quadrant with a dedicated trim wheel and a realistic yoke. The latter even has integrated rudder controls. It also boasts an audio jack for those of you who want to use a high-quality headset and hear the serene birds as they smush against your plane's windows for flying at low altitudes.
But all jokes aside, the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System costs no less than $379.95. And if you want the full setup, you'll have to fork over another $129.99 for the VelocityOne Flightstick and also $299.99 for the VelocityOne Rudder. Now, if you are among the lucky enthusiasts to actually have the entire $738 ensemble, you might feel like it could use an improvement.
I mean, sure, bolting the gear to an office desk for PC play or to a small table in front of your couch for some sweet Xbox action would make for a good experience, but Turtle Beach saw fit to complete the setup and created the VelocityOne Stand for the optimum experience.
The $199.99 solid steel stand features an adjustable design by way of its quick-release clamps. You can set its height, angle, and length but also fiddle with the tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms.
It has a "fold-flat" design, meaning that it occupies less vertical space when you're done with it and want to put it away. It won't go underneath your couch as you might have seen in some '80s infomercials, but it still beats nothing at all. It's also compatible with other flight sim accessories, along with some racing wheels as well.
Another important feature is the reversible design that lets you switch the orientation of the main shaft to how you desire. And for those of you with laminated flooring, it has adjustable rubber feet for that anti-wobble experience we all desire when handling an Airbus A380. If only real pilots had the same luxury when going through turbulence at 20,000 feet (6,000m).
The Turtle Beach company is well-known for other gaming peripherals it released over the years, like headsets or the Recon Xbox Controller. Now returning to the VelocityOne Flight, it promises to deliver one of the best experiences for flight sim gaming out there.
The controller features a throttle quadrant with a dedicated trim wheel and a realistic yoke. The latter even has integrated rudder controls. It also boasts an audio jack for those of you who want to use a high-quality headset and hear the serene birds as they smush against your plane's windows for flying at low altitudes.
But all jokes aside, the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System costs no less than $379.95. And if you want the full setup, you'll have to fork over another $129.99 for the VelocityOne Flightstick and also $299.99 for the VelocityOne Rudder. Now, if you are among the lucky enthusiasts to actually have the entire $738 ensemble, you might feel like it could use an improvement.
I mean, sure, bolting the gear to an office desk for PC play or to a small table in front of your couch for some sweet Xbox action would make for a good experience, but Turtle Beach saw fit to complete the setup and created the VelocityOne Stand for the optimum experience.
The $199.99 solid steel stand features an adjustable design by way of its quick-release clamps. You can set its height, angle, and length but also fiddle with the tilt adjustments for the upper and lower mounting platforms.
It has a "fold-flat" design, meaning that it occupies less vertical space when you're done with it and want to put it away. It won't go underneath your couch as you might have seen in some '80s infomercials, but it still beats nothing at all. It's also compatible with other flight sim accessories, along with some racing wheels as well.
Another important feature is the reversible design that lets you switch the orientation of the main shaft to how you desire. And for those of you with laminated flooring, it has adjustable rubber feet for that anti-wobble experience we all desire when handling an Airbus A380. If only real pilots had the same luxury when going through turbulence at 20,000 feet (6,000m).