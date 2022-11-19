Microsoft Flight Simulator Honors 40th Anniversary at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

The famous flight sim from Microsoft recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with an amazing aircraft showcase at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon. Of the 120 years people have been flying, the game has been there for 40 of them. In other words, it has existed for a third of that time.
After the celebratory trailer starts off with an appropriate quote from none other than Leonardo da Vinci, Jorg Neumann, the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, says a very interesting thing about the relationship between pilots and the franchise. According to him, during discussions with pilots, about half would say their first touchpoint with flying was Microsoft Flight Simulator itself.
Furthermore, he also attributed the series' long-running success to the development team that always aims to stay true to the main vision. The pillars on which the games are created are realism, accuracy, and authenticity of flight.
Among the plethora of amazing aircraft you could have laid your eyes upon, the 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules "Spruce Goose" stood out like a titan. The giant plane was introduced in the game with the 40th Anniversary Edition as a free update for those who own it.
Content creators and press have attended the event to see the aircraft display and, of course, to play the simulator using the appropriate hardware, along with some really high-tech flight sim gear. Content creator and airline pilot Morgan Smith appeared in the video and said, "I feel like I'm flying, and I feel like I'm getting to see the world. That's why people play this game."
If you want to check out if you can have the same experience, the game is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Instead of paying up front for the entire game, I'd recommend first subscribing for a month to Xbox Games Pass on either platform because it's free on the service.
