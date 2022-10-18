Euro Truck Simulator 2 Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special World of Trucks Event

One of the most popular truck simulators out there, Euro Truck Simulator 2, celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. The game was announced on October 18, 2012, and developers SCS Software is determined to mark the milestone with style.
Before you get your hope too high, let’s just say that there’s no new content. Still, that’s not to say that SC Software doesn’t have something special for loyal players who have been supporting their game since its launch 10 year ago.
That said, SCS Software has come up with an idea for a small World of Trucks event that celebrates 10 years of Euro Truck Simulator 2. To participate in the event, you only need to do a single delivery and you’ll win a very special, one-of-a-kind reward especially made by the developer for Euro Truck Simulator 2 players.
The rules of the event are as follows: using External Contracts or External Market, with a World of Trucks-connected profile in Euro Truck Simulator 2, the player’s personal goal is to deliver any cargo from any city.
As far as the reward goes, all participants in the World of Trucks special event who successfully make their delivery will receive a personal World of Trucks Achievement and a Euro Truck Simulator 2, 10th Anniversary, truck and trailer paint job as Steam inventory items.
Additionally, SCS Software will be giving away two Limited Edition “Euro Truck Simulator 2” branded T248 wheels made by Thrustmaster. One of the wheels will be given away during the developer’s special live stream, scheduled for October 18, 18:00 CEST on Twitch, and the second will be given to one lucky selected player chosen by SCS Software’s teams on its social media pages who uses the special anniversary hashtag #10YearsETS2, so be sure to use this hashtag to share your best memories of Euro Truck Simulator 2.
