MicroProse Reveals Four Games Centered Around Famed B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber

The legendary B-17 Flying Fortress has been the focus of many movies and videogames. One of the oldest videogames centered around the famed bomber dates from 30 years ago. Called B-17 Flying Fortress, the game was developed by Vektor Grafix and published by MicroProse.
Earlier this week, MicroProse announced plans to remaster the classic B-17 Flying Fortress. The game is supposed to offer the same experience remastered with the original engine upgraded to support modern technology such as DirectX 12. B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th Redux puts you in the role of a commander of a 10-man team, as you lead your crew to victory against squadrons of Nazi warplanes.
Apart from remastering the classic B-17 Flying Fortress game, MicroProse announced a third game in the critically acclaimed series, B-17 Flying Fortress: The Bloody 100th. The upcoming title promises to recreate many aspects of the struggles that World War II allied bomber crews faced.
In B-17 Flying Fortress: The Bloody 100th, players manage and take control of the 10-man crew of a bomber and try to complete 25 thrilling missions inspired by the real-life battles of The Bloody 100th Bomber group.
The Mighty Eighth VR is a virtual reality experience aimed at those who love the series. The game features a full-fledged campaign and even a multiplayer mode.
The fourth game announced by MicroProse this week, Bomber 3, puts players in the shoes of a captain of a B-17 bomber. While this isn’t a flight simulator, it does promise “an intensely realistic action-adventure” that’s trying to recreate the sights, sounds, and quick decisions of the B-17 crews in the skies of Nazi Germany.
Unfortunately, none of these four games centered around the famed B-17 Flying Fortress bomber has a release date. However, if we’re allowed to guess, these won’t be out until at least 2023.
