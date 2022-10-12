2022 FIA Formula 2 World Championship and My Team Mode Coming to F1 22 in October

Codemasters and EA have just revealed some of the changes coming with the next F1 22 updates scheduled to arrive in October. The highlights of these updates are the addition of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 World Championship and the My Team mode.
Apart from these two new features, expect the updates to include the free download of the McLaren Racing’s Future Mode special livery and free US-inspired content via the in-game mail, as well as the Griddy podium celebration.
With the addition of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 World Championship, players will be able to take to the grid for the 14-round season, including F2 Sprint, competing against new contenders Logan Sargeant, Jack Doohan, and the new champion, Felipe Drugovich.
The series’ popular manager-owner My Team mode featuring Mika Hakkinen will be added to F1 22 as well. Champions Edition players will be able to compete against other in-game iconic drivers, including Michael Schumacher.
Once the updates drop, F1 22 players will find free U.S.-inspired content in their in-game emails, such as a U.S.-inspired Stars and Stripes livery, helmet, race suit, and gloves. The Griddy podium celebration, the dance craze that took US sports celebrations to a new level will finally be available in F1 2022 starting next week.
Also, all F1 22 players will be able to unlock more customization items throughout the 30 Free and VIP tiers of Podium Pass Series 3, which is scheduled to release on October 12.
“We’ve packed so much into the latest update with something for all players. Whether it’s vibrant Podium Pass items, crazy dance celebrations, a new racing icon, or the full 2022 F2 season, players have lots of new content giving them the perfect excuse to head back onto the track,” said Paul Jeal, Senior Director F1 Franchise at Codemasters.
The update that brings the 2022 FIA Formula 2 World Championship to F1 22 is already available for download, while the My Team mode should arrive with the next update dropping on October 17.
