Barely-Driven 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata Needs a New Owner, Is an Amazing Time Capsule

There is no doubt about it – the first iteration of the MX-5 is a car that almost anyone likes. But time has passed, and there are not that many left. This one, however, comes with a slightly used odometer and is in unexpectedly excellent condition. It could be yours!
“Who could have guessed that Mazda still manufactures the Miata from our childhood?” is something we imagine non-gearheads might ask if they get a chance to view this particular car. It could even be considered a unicorn! That’s how good it looks.
The 1990 Mazda MX-5 we found for sale on Bring a Trailer comes with just 1,600 mi (2,575 km) on the odometer. Not only that, but it still has Bridgestone tires that are dated with pre-2000 codes.
We’re talking about an unmodified iconic roadster that kept things simple – the engine is in the front, the gearbox is a five-speed manual, and power is sent to the rear wheels only. Mind you, it may have a speedometer that stretches all the way to 140 mph (225 kph) and a tachometer that shows 8,000 rpm, but the 116 HP (118 PS) coming from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine won’t give you any wild thrills.
But the thing that might get you going is that it has working pop-up headlights, and it looks like it left the factory a couple of days ago. The two-seater is finished in red and was given proper detailing before being added to the auctioning platform. With a valid New York title and a clean Carfax, according to the seller’s description, this fiery-looking little machine could make someone very happy.
At the time of writing, the highest offer sits at $22,400. The bidding just opened, so this vehicle might pique the interest of collectors or Miata fans who could take the price into the stratosphere. Considering that there are still almost nine days left until the auction ends, we may see a new record price for this vehicle. This would truly be a notable performance, given that we are heading towards a slower used car market.
The most expensive MX-5 NA Miata ever sold on Bring a Trailer is a vehicle modified by Flyin’ Miata. They put an LS3 6.2-liter V8 in it and added a couple of necessary upgrades. The whole package ended up going to someone else for $41,250.
We’ll keep an eye on the almost pristine 1990 MX-5 and update you with the outcome.
